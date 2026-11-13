Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is preparing for one of the most meaningful games of his NFL career, and he has a pretty good idea of how he’d like to make it even more special. With the Lions set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Munich, Germany, St. Brown has his sights set on finding the end zone.

Speaking to reporters Friday in Germany, St. Brown opened up about what the opportunity means to him and whether he has a touchdown celebration planned for the occasion. His answers made one thing clear: The Lions star is excited about playing in Germany, but he wouldn’t mind giving the fans something extra to celebrate.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) jogs off the field against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has a Germany Touchdown on His Mind

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, St. Brown was asked Friday whether he had a special touchdown celebration planned for Sunday’s game. While the receiver hasn’t settled on anything just yet, he made it clear that he’d love to end his recent touchdown drought on German soil.

“I don’t have it planned yet, I still have two days to figure that out. You know, I haven’t been in the endzone in some weeks so I feel like Germany would be a great time to touch the paint again.”

That’s certainly one way to make an already memorable trip even better. And considering St. Brown’s connection to Germany, a touchdown celebration in Munich could become one of the highlights of the Lions’ season.

Of course, St. Brown’s availability has been something to monitor this week because of a rib injury. According to the Lions’ official injury report, the star receiver was limited in practice throughout the week and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Playing in Germany Is a Dream Come True

While scoring a touchdown would make Sunday even sweeter, St. Brown doesn’t need to find the end zone for the experience to mean something special. His mother, Miriam, is from Germany, and the receiver grew up speaking German with his family.

St. Brown has previously discussed his German upbringing, explaining how important that part of his heritage remains to him. He has also told ESPN that his mother grew up in Leverkusen. Now, he finally gets the opportunity to play an NFL game in a country that means so much to his family.

Speaking to reporters Friday, St. Brown couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I’m so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates. It’s really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven’t even played the game yet, and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can’t wait to see the fans.”

That enthusiasm should come as no surprise given St. Brown’s connection to the country. For a player who has become one of the faces of the Lions franchise, getting to represent Detroit in Germany is an opportunity he has been looking forward to for quite some time.

Lions Preparing for Patriots Showdown

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup with a 6-2 record and a four-game winning streak, but the team will be without several key contributors. The Lions have already ruled out three players against New England, making the availability of players such as St. Brown especially important.

The game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich and will be televised on Fox. For St. Brown, however, Sunday’s matchup is about more than simply adding another victory to Detroit’s record.

It’s an opportunity to play the game he loves in front of fans from a country that has always been part of his identity. And if he happens to find the end zone, don’t be surprised if he comes up with something special to celebrate the occasion.