Washington Wizards guard Trae Young did not point at effort when he was asked what separates his team from the Detroit Pistons. After Detroit’s 144-140 double-overtime win on Thursday night, Young said the Pistons and the rest of the contenders on Washington’s schedule have been showing his team what winning actually looks like.

Trae Young Credits the Pistons for Setting the Standard

The result moved Detroit to 8-3 and dropped Washington to 4-9, its sixth straight loss. The Pistons reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The Wizards are still looking for a direction. Speaking to reporters after the game, Young said,

“It’s more than just effort. It’s the things that go on the game. It’s the skill. There are a lot of regular people that can just give a lot of effort, but there is skill that goes into this game and a lot of mental things going into this game. The teams that we have been playing have been playoff teams in recent years. Not just five- or six-seed teams, but the one- and two-seed teams. I mean, they kind of showed us what it’s like to win. That’s a part of growing with the team and learning through that. I’m glad we’re going through this now rather than game 60. I can’t even imagine what you guys would say then. So it’s a good thing that we’re going through this now, because every good team goes through this phase.”

Nov 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Washington Wizards Near the Bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings Again

With the Wizards off to a slow start, they are 12th in the Eastern Conference. In a year that Washington has Young, Anthony Davis, and rookie AJ Dybantsa, this was supposed to be the season the Wizards took a step forward, and that has not happened. If the losing continues, the pressure will build on head coach Brian Keefe and whether he is the right person to lead this group forward.

Detroit Pistons Aiming for Another Top Seed in the Eastern Conference

The Pistons are currently the third seed in the East. The Philadelphia 76ers are second at 10-3 and the Boston Celtics are first at 10-2. Detroit won 60 games and finished as the number one seed last season.

The top of the conference is tougher early this season, and Detroit is holding its place without Jalen Duren, who has missed seven straight games with a right hamstring strain and is not due to be re-evaluated until later this month. Cade Cunningham is still leading the way, and his career-high 52 points on Thursday came with help from a different Piston every night. Winning in that many ways is the habit Washington is still trying to build.