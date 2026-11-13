Dan Campbell does not expect the Detroit Lions to feel like strangers in Munich. With Amon-Ra St. Brown helping connect the franchise to German fans, Detroit’s head coach believes Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots could sound familiar.

Speaking Friday during his first press conference in Germany, Campbell reiterated a bold declaration he said he made back in the spring. Now that the Lions have arrived, he is looking forward to seeing that connection turn into support inside the stadium.

The Lions will face the Patriots at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Sunday. Campbell’s message to the people welcoming his team was straightforward: Detroit appreciates the reception, and it wants to give those fans a performance worth celebrating.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Santiago-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell: ‘We’re Germany’s Team’

Campbell made the declaration, which has since gone viral, while discussing what St. Brown means to the Lions and how special this trip is for their star receiver. He credited that connection with helping Detroit feel at home thousands of miles from Michigan.

“We feel like this is going to be a home game,” Campbell said during his Munich press conference. “I said this way back in the spring. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re Germany’s team.’ “St. Brown, we’re going to hang on to his coattails, and we’re excited to be here.”

St. Brown’s influence has already been evident in the lighter moments of the trip, including helping Campbell navigate an attempted German motivational message. But Campbell’s expectation of a supportive crowd also reflects what he has watched Lions fans do on the road back home.

Lions Fans Have Already Set the Standard

Campbell described a fan base that has increasingly made its presence felt in opposing stadiums. His full comments about the reception, lightly cleaned for clarity, connected those traveling supporters with the fans welcoming Detroit in Germany.

“Lions fans travel very well back in the States. Now that we’re winning, our fans have traveled everywhere we go. Our fans are traveling on these road games. “We almost feel like it’s been a takeover in some of these stadiums we’re at, which you don’t always get. Not every fan base is that way. Ours is that way. “You come over here, and our fan base comes, and then you see this and the support that you feel here in Munich, in this country. It’s pretty inspiring. It’s very inspiring.”

That is the atmosphere Campbell hopes will follow Detroit into Sunday’s game. He also made clear that the team feels a responsibility to reward it.

‘We Want to Put on a Show and Win’

Campbell finished that answer by explaining what the support means to his players and coaches. Appreciating the welcome is one part of the experience, but giving people a reason to celebrate is the objective.

“We want to win the game. That’s what we’re here for. But we really want to win it for everybody that’s here to root for us and root for St. Brown. “It’s for you, too. We want to put on a show and win. We want to put on a show and win. It’s pretty inspiring.”

Campbell has kept his focus on preparing to beat New England throughout the buildup to the trip. Friday’s comments added another motivation: delivering for the people who have made the Lions feel welcome before they have played a snap in Munich.