The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. The report includes three players officially ruled out, two listed as questionable, and some encouraging news regarding quarterback Jared Goff.

As previously announced, safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays, and cornerback D.J. Reed will not play Sunday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Sione Vaki are both listed as questionable.

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report vs. Patriots

Here is Detroit’s complete injury report for Sunday’s game, including each player’s practice participation throughout the week.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kerby Joseph S Knee Limited Full DNP OUT Cade Mays C Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Reed CB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Rib Limited Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE Sione Vaki RB Ankle DNP DNP Limited QUESTIONABLE Brian Branch S Hip Limited Full Full — Jared Goff QB Chest Limited Full Full — Jacob Saylors RB Neck/Hamstring Full Full Full — DJ Wonnum EDGE Concussion Full Full Full —

DNP = Did Not Practice. Limited = Limited Participation. Full = Full Participation. A dash indicates no game-status designation.

Encouraging News for Jared Goff, Concerns Remain for St. Brown

The biggest positive from Friday’s report is that Jared Goff practiced fully for the second consecutive day after being limited Wednesday with a chest injury. Head coach Dan Campbell downplayed the injury during Friday’s press conference in Germany, explaining that Detroit simply chose to give its quarterback additional rest earlier in the week.

Brian Branch also finished the week with back-to-back full practices after being limited Wednesday with a hip injury. Neither player carries a game-status designation heading into Sunday.

The situation is less certain for St. Brown, who was limited in all three practices this week because of a rib injury. The Lions’ star receiver is officially questionable, making his availability one of the biggest storylines heading into kickoff.

Vaki, meanwhile, showed some improvement by returning to limited practice Friday after missing the previous two sessions. However, his ankle injury leaves his status uncertain for Sunday’s contest.

Detroit Heads to Munich Shorthanded

Detroit had already ruled out Joseph, Mays, and Reed before the team departed for Germany. Their absences will force the Lions to rely on their depth as they prepare for New England.

The Lions have also been monitoring Goff’s chest injury throughout the week, but his return to full participation is a welcome development. Detroit will now hope to have St. Brown available when the Lions face the Patriots on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich.