Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle landed on 26 of the 30 American League MVP ballots in his rookie season and finished seventh with 109 points, the highest any Tigers rookie has placed in 83 years.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the results Thursday, three days after McGonigle was a runaway winner for American League Rookie of the Year, taking 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was the unanimous MVP winner, named first on all 30 ballots.

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a sacrifice RBI against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dick Wakefield Was the Last Tigers Rookie to Finish This High

The last Tigers rookie to turn up this high on an MVP ballot was outfielder Dick Wakefield, who finished sixth in 1943 behind winner Spud Chandler. That was an era before baseball handed out a Rookie of the Year award, so the MVP ballot was the only place a first-year player turned up. Wakefield played 155 games that season and hit .316 with seven home runs and 79 RBIs, along with four stolen bases on nine attempts.

Wakefield’s on-base percentage was .377, his slugging percentage was .434, and his OPS was .811. He collected 200 hits and 38 doubles that season and finished with a 3.3 WAR.

Kevin McGonigle Had a Historic Rookie Season of His Own

The Tigers’ 22-year-old rookie was an American League All-Star. McGonigle appeared in 156 games and hit .278 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts. His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430, and his OPS was .806.

He also posted a 7.1 WAR by Baseball-Reference’s measure, which led the American League, and added 28 doubles. This was a historic season for the Tigers rookie, and drawing MVP votes this early suggests he could very well be a future American League MVP winner.