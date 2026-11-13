Cade Cunningham has delivered plenty of memorable performances during his Detroit Pistons career, but what he accomplished Thursday night against the Washington Wizards was on an entirely different level. And following Detroit’s thrilling 144-140 double-overtime victory, the superstar guard made a bold admission about his historic night.

Cunningham erupted for a career-high 52 points, adding 11 assists, five rebounds, and zero turnovers while leading the Pistons to their eighth victory of the season. According to NBA.com, he became the first player to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without committing a turnover since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham Makes Bold Admission After Historic Night

Following the victory, Cunningham was asked about his remarkable performance and where it ranked among his best games. The Pistons superstar didn’t hesitate to acknowledge that he had reached a new level.

That’s quite a statement from a player who has already established himself as one of the NBA’s premier guards. But considering the numbers Cunningham posted against Washington, it’s difficult to argue with his assessment.

What made the performance even more impressive was Cunningham’s efficiency, as he shot 16-of-25 from the field and converted 17 of his 18 free-throw attempts. He also handled the basketball throughout a 58-minute contest without committing a single turnover, something almost unheard of for a player carrying such a massive offensive responsibility.

Cunningham Reveals His Mindset During Career Night

Interestingly, Cunningham explained that he wasn’t thinking about personal records or individual accolades when he took the floor Thursday. According to Basketball Network’s postgame coverage, his primary focus was helping Detroit win, and he considered it remarkable that such a team-oriented approach resulted in the best scoring night of his career.

That mentality has been a recurring theme for Cunningham, who recently explained what keeps this Pistons team together. Rather than focusing exclusively on his own production, Cunningham has consistently emphasized the importance of trust, toughness, and collective success.

Cunningham also credited Detroit’s determination for surviving a game that required two overtime periods. With both teams facing exhaustion and Washington repeatedly answering Detroit’s biggest shots, the Pistons guard made it clear that his confidence in his teammates never wavered.

That confidence was tested repeatedly, especially after Trae Young connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force the first overtime. Washington rookie AJ Dybantsa then delivered another clutch basket with less than a second left to force a second extra period, but Cunningham and the Pistons refused to let the game slip away.

Pistons Superstar Takes Over When It Matters Most

Cunningham entered the fourth quarter with just 22 points, meaning he scored an astonishing 30 points during the fourth quarter and two overtime periods. His late-game takeover included several crucial baskets that ultimately allowed Detroit to escape Washington with the victory.

The 52-point explosion also tied George Yardley for the fourth-highest single-game scoring total in Pistons franchise history. Only Jerry Stackhouse, Kelly Tripucka, and Dave Bing have scored more points in a regular-season game for Detroit.

The performance reinforced what head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently said about Cunningham’s team-first approach. Bickerstaff has praised his star guard for understanding what each game demands, and Thursday certainly demanded something extraordinary.

Cunningham wasn’t the only Pistons player to make history, either, as Ausar Thompson recorded his first career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Thompson’s all-around contribution helped Detroit survive a Washington team that simply refused to go away.

Cade Cunningham Continues Building His Legacy

The victory improved Detroit’s record to 8-3, providing another reminder of how dangerous this team can be when Cunningham is operating at his best. While the Pistons still have areas to improve, particularly defensively after surrendering 140 points, their franchise cornerstone continues to demonstrate why he belongs among the NBA’s elite.

For Cunningham, Thursday wasn’t about chasing history or putting up a career-high scoring total. It was about finding a way to win, even if doing so required the greatest individual performance of his NBA career.

And based on his own postgame admission, even Cunningham understands just how special Thursday night was.