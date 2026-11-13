The Detroit Red Wings appeared to have everything under control Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. Instead, they watched a commanding 4-1 lead disappear in a devastating 5-4 loss, extending their losing streak to five games.

Following the collapse, veteran forward J.T. Compher didn’t make excuses for what happened. According to Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, Compher admitted that Detroit allowed Florida to take control rather than continuing to play the aggressive hockey that had built its three-goal advantage.

Oct 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

J.T. Compher Makes Blunt Admission After Red Wings Collapse

Compher, who scored Detroit’s first goal of the game, acknowledged that the Panthers increased their pressure while the Red Wings failed to respond. His assessment was particularly concerning because he suggested Detroit essentially accepted what Florida was doing instead of fighting back.

“We frustrated them when we were up 4-1. They continued to ramp up the pressure, and it seemed like we sat into it a lot. We kind of accepted it. We need to break a little more confidence with the puck.”

That admission speaks volumes about the Red Wings’ inability to protect leads against quality opponents. Detroit had controlled much of the first two periods, but when Florida began pushing back, the Wings stopped playing the style that had made them successful.

When asked specifically about Detroit’s inability to hold its lead, Compher offered an even more direct explanation.

“We didn’t do a good enough job attacking in the third period. Sat back too much.”

Those two sentences might be the most revealing takeaway from Thursday’s disaster. The Red Wings didn’t simply get outplayed in the closing minutes; they became too passive, allowing the Panthers to dictate the pace of the game.

Compher’s Goal Not Enough to Save Detroit

The frustrating part for Compher is that he had helped get Detroit off to an encouraging start. Just 15 seconds after Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for Florida, Compher broke free and buried a backhand past goaltender Akira Schmid to tie the game at 1-1.

The goal was Compher’s third of the season, and he has now recorded seven points over his last 11 games. Andreas Englund, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Kasper also scored as Detroit built a 4-1 advantage with 7:52 left in the second period.

But the momentum completely shifted when Gustav Forsling scored with just 18 seconds remaining in the second period. Florida added three more goals in the third, including Anton Lundell’s game-winner with 2:40 remaining, to complete the stunning comeback.

The collapse was especially frustrating considering the Red Wings had recently been struggling to generate consistent offense. Thursday, Detroit finally scored four goals, only to discover that its defensive execution and late-game aggressiveness were just as problematic.

Red Wings Have No Choice But to Respond

Detroit’s inability to finish games is becoming an increasingly concerning trend. On Oct. 31, the Red Wings squandered a two-goal third-period lead against the St. Louis Blues, prompting head coach Todd McLellan to question his team’s execution.

Thursday’s loss dropped Detroit to 7-10-3, leaving the Red Wings searching for their first victory on their four-game road trip. And with another difficult matchup approaching Saturday night in Tampa Bay, Compher knows there is little time for his team to dwell on what happened in Florida.

Asked how the Red Wings can salvage something positive from the final game of their road trip, Compher delivered a short but powerful response.

“We have to. We have no other choice.”

For a team that has now lost five consecutive games, that statement carries plenty of weight. The Red Wings don’t need another explanation for why things went wrong; they need to prove they can prevent the same mistakes from happening again.