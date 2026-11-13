Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham delivered a performance for the ages Thursday night, scoring a career-high 52 points to lead Detroit to a thrilling 144-140 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards. But it wasn’t just the scoring that made Cunningham’s performance historic.

According to NBA.com, Cunningham became the first player in league history to record at least 50 points, 10 assists, and ZERO turnovers in a single game since the NBA began tracking turnovers during the 1977-78 season. That’s right, nobody had ever accomplished that combination in nearly five decades of recorded NBA history.

Cunningham finished with 52 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting an impressive 16-of-25 from the field. He also knocked down 17 of his 18 free-throw attempts, making this one of the most efficient high-scoring performances in Pistons history.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cade Cunningham Takes Over When Pistons Need Him Most

What makes Cunningham’s performance even more remarkable is that he had just 22 points through the first three quarters. With the game hanging in the balance, Detroit’s franchise player decided it was time to take over.

Cunningham erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter and added another 12 across the two overtime periods. According to the Associated Press, Washington twice extended the game with dramatic late baskets, but Cunningham continued finding answers.

Trae Young buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force the first overtime, and rookie AJ Dybantsa hit another clutch shot to send the game into a second extra period. Cunningham then opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer before delivering a crucial baseline jumper in the final minute to help seal the victory.

Cunningham Joins Elite Pistons Company

Cunningham’s 52 points tied for the fourth-highest single-game scoring total in Pistons franchise history, matching George Yardley’s performance in 1958. Only Jerry Stackhouse (57), Kelly Tripucka (56), and Dave Bing (54) have scored more points in a regular-season game for Detroit.

The historic performance also came during a stretch in which Cunningham has continued putting the team first, something head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently praised. Cunningham’s previous career high was 46 points, also against Washington, on Nov. 10, 2025.

And Cunningham wasn’t the only Pistons player making history Thursday night. Ausar Thompson recorded his first career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, adding another milestone to a night Detroit fans won’t soon forget.

Thompson’s expanding offensive responsibilities have been an important part of Detroit’s development this season. His contributions were especially valuable in a game that required multiple players to step up over 58 minutes.

Pistons Have Something Special in Cunningham

The victory improved Detroit’s record to 8-3, providing another reminder of just how dangerous this Pistons team can be when Cunningham is operating at his best. The former No. 1 overall pick has developed into one of the NBA’s premier players, and Thursday’s performance added another chapter to his growing legacy.

Scoring 52 points is impressive enough, but dishing out 11 assists without committing a single turnover is what separates this performance from the rest. Cunningham didn’t just dominate the box score; he accomplished something no other player had done in the NBA’s recorded turnover era.

For Pistons fans, Thursday night wasn’t simply another win. It was a chance to witness their franchise superstar make NBA history.