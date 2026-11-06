A.J. Hinch Makes Powerful Declaration About Kevin McGonigle’s Future With Tigers

The Detroit Tigers may have finished the 2026 season with a disappointing 76-86 record, but manager A.J. Hinch believes the organization has found something special in Kevin McGonigle. And his comments about the young infielder leave little doubt about just how important McGonigle will be to Detroit’s future.

McGonigle’s selection as the 2026 Tiger of the Year put the spotlight back on the powerful declaration Hinch made about the direction of the franchise. Not only does he view McGonigle as a cornerstone player, but he also believes Detroit needs more players who approach the game the same way.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A.J. Hinch Makes Bold Statement About Kevin McGonigle

McGonigle was named Tiger of the Year on Wednesday by the Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, adding another honor to an incredible debut season.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the announcement was the Hinch assessment it brought back into focus.

“We’re going to build around him, because we need a lot more of Kevin McGonigle characteristics in and around our club to push our organization forward,” Hinch said at the end of the season, in comments MLB.com revisited with Wednesday’s award announcement.

Hinch also praised the young infielder’s all-around game, calling him “phenomenal in every way,” and said he hoped McGonigle was as proud of the season as the Tigers were.

That’s a pretty significant endorsement from a manager who has seen plenty of talented players throughout his career.

And considering what McGonigle accomplished in his rookie season, it’s not difficult to understand why Hinch feels that way.

Kevin McGonigle Joins Exclusive Detroit Tigers Company

McGonigle became just the third rookie to win Tiger of the Year since the award was established in 1965, joining Mark Fidrych in 1976 and Riley Greene in 2022.

He received an overwhelming 21 of 23 first-place votes, while Greene and catcher Dillon Dingler collected the remaining support.

Even more impressive, McGonigle became the first middle infielder to receive the award since then-shortstop Carlos Guillén in 2006.

His numbers certainly justified the recognition.

McGonigle finished the season batting .278 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, 97 runs scored, 95 walks and an .806 OPS. His 7.1 Baseball-Reference WAR led the entire American League, not just fellow rookies.

He also became the first MLB rookie since Ted Williams in 1939 to reach at least 97 runs, 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs and 95 walks in a single season.

That combination of production, plate discipline and defensive versatility is exactly what makes McGonigle such an important part of Detroit’s future.

Tigers Have Already Made a Massive Commitment to McGonigle

Hinch’s declaration isn’t just wishful thinking. The Tigers have already backed up their belief in McGonigle with a substantial financial commitment.

As we previously reported when Detroit signed McGonigle to an eight-year, $150 million extension, the organization moved quickly to secure the young infielder’s future.

The agreement covers the 2027 through 2034 seasons and includes a $14 million signing bonus plus awards-based escalators over the final three years that could push its total value to $160 million.

According to the official details of McGonigle’s contract, president of baseball operations Scott Harris emphasized the infielder’s determination, work ethic and potential for continued improvement.

That commitment looks even more important following McGonigle’s remarkable rookie campaign.

And with talented young players such as Max Clark, Dillon Dingler and Riley Greene already contributing, Detroit has the opportunity to build a formidable core around its emerging superstar.

Another Major Award Could Be Coming

McGonigle’s impressive offseason isn’t finished, either. He is one of three finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, along with Guardians left-hander Parker Messick and Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. The winner is announced Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

As we previously explained when examining the potential reward for Detroit, winning that award would also earn the Tigers an additional selection at the end of the first round of the 2027 MLB Draft.

That means McGonigle could provide another significant benefit to an organization already building its future around him.

But regardless of what happens with the Rookie of the Year voting, Hinch’s message is unmistakable.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers have plenty of work to do following a disappointing season, and one extraordinary young player won’t solve every problem. However, finding a legitimate franchise cornerstone is one of the most difficult challenges in baseball.

A.J. Hinch believes the Tigers have found that player in Kevin McGonigle.

Now comes the next challenge for Scott Harris and the organization: surrounding him with enough talent to turn individual brilliance into sustained team success.

The Tigers aren’t simply hoping McGonigle becomes part of their future. They’re planning to build that future around him.