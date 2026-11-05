Kevin McGonigle Beat ESPN’s Boldest Tigers Prediction

Kevin McGonigle’s rookie season outran the boldest thing ESPN was willing to predict about it.

David Schoenfield of ESPN went into the season with one bold prediction for every team. The Detroit Tigers entry read, “Kevin McGonigle posts an .825 OPS and 5.0 WAR to win American League Rookie of the Year.”

Going back through it, Schoenfield graded himself an A+ and wrote, “McGonigle had an .806 OPS and 7.1 WAR via Baseball-Reference — the eighth-highest total for a rookie position player since 1900 — and will surely win top rookie honors. If we use FanGraphs, which was a little less generous with his defensive value, McGonigle comes in at 5.4 WAR.”

So McGonigle finished 19 points under the OPS number and better than two wins over the WAR number. The prediction was built to be a reach, and the bat and the glove cleared it anyway.

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle (7), left, stands next to Justin Verlander (35) during his last MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kevin McGonigle Played Nearly the Entire 2026 Season

McGonigle played in 156 games for the Tigers. He hit .278 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, stole 12 bases in 16 attempts, and drew 95 walks. His on-base percentage was .376 and his slugging percentage was .430.

He turned 22 during the season and was named an American League All-Star reserve on July 4, joining Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler in Philadelphia. He was the fourth Tiger aged 21 or younger to make the game, after Mark Fidrych, Al Kaline and Hal Newhouser.

Rookie of the Year Gets Announced Monday

Schoenfield’s “surely” is not official yet. McGonigle is one of three finalists for the American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award, along with Guardians left-hander Parker Messick and Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. The BBWAA winners are announced Monday, Nov. 9.

He already has one of them. McGonigle won the player-voted Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year in October.

What’s in Store for 2027

Schoenfield also looked at what could be next. He said, “McGonigle was an immediate star, riding a sweet swing, impeccable strike zone control (95 walks, 98th percentile chase rate) and positional value in splitting time between shortstop and third base — all while adding 18 home runs. He might not be a shortstop in the long run, but he’s such a well-rounded offensive player, with the potential for a little more power, that he should be one of the best players in the league for a long time.”

The Tigers finished 76-86 and fourth in the American League Central. If McGonigle takes another step in 2027, Detroit has the kind of player a winning roster gets built around.