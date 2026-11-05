Detroit Fans Have Made Peace With Almost Winning

Playing hard and keeping it close have to turn into wins at some point. Detroit fans deserve more than moral victories.

The Detroit Pistons trailed the Philadelphia 76ers by 18 points early in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, cut the deficit to six, and still lost 112-106. By the time the night was over, the comeback was the story and the loss was a footnote.

That reflex is the problem.

Detroit sports fans know what disappointment feels like. For years, supporters of the city’s professional teams have watched seasons fall short, promising performances turn into frustrating losses, and championship expectations become conversations about what could have been.

But there is something that needs to change: Detroit fans need to stop celebrating moral victories.

I’m not saying there is nothing positive to take away from a close loss. Improvement matters. Effort matters. Development matters. But at some point, those things need to show up in the win column. A team does not receive extra credit in the standings because it almost pulled off a comeback or played better than expected.

The reality is simple: winning is the goal. Not almost winning.

The Pistons Showed Progress, But Still Lost

Go back through the Pistons’ Nov. 4 matchup against the 76ers and there is plenty to like. Detroit cut that 18-point deficit to six late, but ultimately fell 112-106.

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, Cade Cunningham added 26 points and 11 assists, and Ausar Thompson grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. Those are legitimate positives, and there is no reason to ignore them.

Following the loss, Thompson talked about the way the team settled in after a slow start. “We weren’t moving it too much, and in the second half we started doing that,” he said. “We saw progress.” That is encouraging, especially for a young team learning how to compete against some of the Eastern Conference’s best, and especially with starting center Jalen Duren still working back from a hamstring strain.

But the Pistons still lost.

Detroit’s three-game winning streak came to an end with the six-point defeat. The comeback was exciting, but it did not change the final result.

There is a difference between recognizing progress and treating a loss like an accomplishment. Detroit needs to understand both can be true.

Effort Is Important, But Execution Matters More

This conversation is not limited to basketball. Detroit fans have seen similar discussions surrounding the Lions and Red Wings.

The Lions have helped change expectations in Detroit. Their back-to-back home wins over Green Bay, 20-17 on Oct. 25, and Minnesota, 19-15 on Nov. 1, show what happens when a team finds ways to finish games. Neither one was comfortable. Both counted.

The Minnesota game was the sharper example. Detroit led 12-7 and lost All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to a neck injury early in the fourth quarter, then got the fourth-down stop and the go-ahead touchdown it needed to win anyway.

That is the standard fans should want from every Detroit team. Nobody expects perfection every night, but there should be an expectation that teams find ways to win when opportunities are available.

A strong effort is a starting point. It cannot become the finish line.

There Is Nothing Wrong With Being Critical

One of the biggest problems with modern sports conversations is that criticism is sometimes treated as a lack of loyalty.

You can support a team and still admit when it is not good enough. You can appreciate a player’s performance while questioning a coaching decision. You can recognize a young team’s development without pretending every close loss is something worth celebrating.

Being a fan does not mean accepting every result.

Detroit supporters have invested years of emotion, time, and money into these organizations. They have every right to expect more than encouraging quotes after another disappointing finish.

And that does not mean calling for everyone to be fired after one bad night. It means holding teams accountable to the expectations they create.

Detroit Deserves More Than Moral Victories

There is a reason winning feels different. It changes the conversation, builds confidence, creates momentum, and gives fans something tangible to celebrate.

Moral victories might make a difficult loss easier to accept, but they do not move a team closer to a championship.

Detroit has passionate fans who have spent years waiting for consistent success. They should be allowed to celebrate improvement, but they should never have to convince themselves that losing is just as satisfying as winning.

At some point, the excuses need to end. Stop celebrating almost. Stop treating close losses like accomplishments. Stop lowering the expectations simply because a team played hard.

Detroit fans deserve winners, and it is perfectly reasonable to expect them.