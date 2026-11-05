Calvin Johnson Almost Quit Football on His First Day

Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson says he came close to giving up football on the very first day he played it. Johnson told the story on Chasing No 1, the podcast Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase hosts with Annie Agar, in a clip the show posted Thursday on YouTube. Chase and Bengals teammate Tee Higgins heard it first.

The problem, Johnson said, was that he started out at running back, in a middle school tackling drill that would not be allowed today.

“I almost quit my first day of playing football. I was a running back, right? So, we were doing this dumba– drill. This is illegal nowadays. Just a 45 degree tackling drill. I remember my dude Brandon Murphy. He was a defensive lineman. He uh smashed me on the sideline, you know? He had to be like 200 plus pounds in middle school. I might be a buck 50. He smashed me on the sideline as a running back and I was like, ‘Okay.’ I almost turned in my cleats that day.”

Calvin Johnson Grew Into a Matchup Nightmare

The growth spurt, and the move out of the backfield, changed everything. Johnson filled out to 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, which made him a matchup problem in college and then a Hall of Fame one in the NFL.

He played three seasons at Georgia Tech, from 2004 through 2006, then skipped his senior year to enter the draft after winning the 2006 Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country. Detroit took him No. 2 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Nine Seasons in Detroit, One Jersey

Johnson played for the Lions from 2007 through 2015 and never wore another uniform, walking away after the 2015 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

In those nine seasons he caught 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns on 1,316 targets, averaging 15.9 yards a catch.

Calvin Johnson Led the NFL in Receiving Yards Twice

Johnson won back-to-back league receiving yardage titles, with 1,681 yards in 2011 and 1,964 in 2012.

That 2012 total is still the NFL single-season record, and no receiver has ever reached 2,000 yards in a season. Cooper Kupp’s 1,947 with the Rams in 2021 is the closest anyone has come since. Running back was never meant for Johnson. Wide receiver was.