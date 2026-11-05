Henrik Zetterberg Calls Out Red Wings’ Organization

The Detroit Red Wings have faced plenty of criticism since removing Steve Yzerman as general manager, but the latest comments from one of the franchise’s most respected former captains might carry more weight than anything fans have said.

Henrik Zetterberg isn’t happy with how the organization handled Yzerman’s departure.

And he isn’t hiding it.

The former Red Wings captain, who spent his entire 15-season NHL career in Detroit and helped the franchise capture the 2008 Stanley Cup, has publicly questioned the decision to move on from the man who once served as his captain and became one of his closest friends.

For an organization already dealing with uncertainty surrounding its leadership, Dylan Larkin’s future, and a decade-long playoff drought, Zetterberg’s criticism adds another uncomfortable chapter.

Steve Yzerman talks to fans about the 1997-98 Stanley Cup run during a ceremony honoring that championship run Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Henrik Zetterberg Criticizes Red Wings Over Steve Yzerman

In a recent interview with Swedish publication Expressen, Zetterberg addressed the turmoil surrounding the only NHL franchise he ever represented.

His assessment was unmistakable.

“It has been brutal,” Zetterberg said in remarks reported Thursday.

Zetterberg acknowledged that organizational decisions often involve circumstances the public never learns about. Even so, he described watching Yzerman leave his general manager position as an especially painful experience.

“It was very hard to watch Steve step down.”

And when discussing whether Detroit made the right decision, Zetterberg offered an equally pointed assessment.

“I thought it was wrong.”

Those are significant comments from someone who generally hasn’t made a habit of publicly criticizing the Red Wings.

They’re also particularly meaningful considering Zetterberg’s relationship with Yzerman.

Why Steve Yzerman Means So Much to Zetterberg

When Zetterberg arrived in Detroit for the 2002-03 season, Yzerman was already one of hockey’s most respected leaders.

The two were NHL teammates for three seasons, with the canceled 2004-05 season wiping out a fourth, before Yzerman retired following the 2005-06 campaign.

During that time, Zetterberg witnessed firsthand how Yzerman approached leadership, accountability, preparation, and the responsibility that came with representing the Red Wings.

Zetterberg later developed into a franchise cornerstone himself, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy during Detroit’s 2008 championship run before eventually succeeding Nicklas Lidstrom as team captain.

But Yzerman’s example clearly left a lasting impression.

In his latest interview, Zetterberg described Yzerman as “the captains’ captain” and emphasized the enormous influence he had on the championship teams that helped define Detroit’s hockey legacy.

Zetterberg also expressed sadness that Yzerman’s return to Detroit as general manager ended the way it did.

For Zetterberg, this isn’t simply about defending someone he played alongside.

It’s about how the organization handled a figure who devoted decades of his life to the franchise.

Chris Ilitch Previously Explained Why Yzerman Was Removed

There is another side to this story, and it deserves consideration.

Yzerman’s tenure as general manager did not produce the results Detroit expected when he returned in 2019.

The Red Wings failed to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his seven seasons in charge, extending the franchise’s postseason drought to 10 consecutive years.

Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch ultimately concluded in July that the organization needed different leadership after another disappointing finish to the 2025-26 campaign.

As we previously reported when Ilitch explained his decision, the owner said replacing Yzerman wasn’t something he had considered when Detroit was near the top of the NHL standings in January.

However, the team’s subsequent collapse prompted an organizational evaluation that convinced him a change was necessary.

Detroit’s official announcement of Yzerman’s departure also confirmed that the longtime captain would remain involved with the franchise as a senior adviser to Ilitch.

That distinction matters.

Yzerman was removed from his leadership position, but he wasn’t completely separated from the organization.

And while Zetterberg clearly disagrees with how the situation unfolded, he has not publicly provided specific details establishing that ownership mistreated Yzerman behind closed doors.

He indicated that he knows more about the circumstances than he is willing to discuss.

That leaves fans with a legitimate disagreement between ownership’s explanation and the reaction of someone who knows Yzerman personally.

Zetterberg Has Also Declined Opportunities to Return

Another revealing detail involves Zetterberg’s relationship with the organization today.

According to the reporting, the Red Wings have approached their former captain about joining the organization in a professional role.

Zetterberg has declined those opportunities.

Instead, he remains involved in hockey operations with Swedish club Timrå IK, where Detroit prospect Eddie Genborg is playing.

It’s an interesting detail considering how many former Red Wings remain connected to the franchise.

Nicklas Lidstrom, Kris Draper, and other members of Detroit’s championship era have held important organizational roles.

As we previously examined when Detroit appointed Shawn Horcoff interim general manager, the Red Wings have leaned heavily on former players while trying to navigate another significant leadership transition.

Zetterberg remains in contact with several of those individuals and values the relationships they developed during their playing careers.

However, there is no evidence that his decision to decline a role with the Red Wings was caused by Yzerman’s removal.

That distinction is important because the two developments should not automatically be connected.

Detroit Red Wings Have a Bigger Leadership Problem to Solve

Zetterberg’s comments highlight a challenge facing the Red Wings that goes beyond wins and losses.

The franchise has long celebrated its tradition of loyalty, continuity, and respect for the people who helped build its championship identity.

Yzerman embodied those values as a player.

He spent his entire 22-season NHL career in Detroit, served as captain for 19 seasons, and helped lead the organization to three Stanley Cups.

His return as general manager was supposed to begin another successful era.

Instead, the rebuild failed to produce a playoff appearance, and his departure became another source of frustration for the organization and its fan base.

Now one of the franchise’s most beloved former players is publicly questioning how that transition was handled.

That doesn’t mean Zetterberg’s loyalty to Yzerman automatically makes ownership’s decision wrong.

Ilitch had every right to evaluate the organization’s performance and determine whether new leadership was necessary.

But there’s an important difference between deciding a change must happen and convincing the people who helped build the franchise that it was handled appropriately.

And that’s where Zetterberg’s comments become particularly significant.

The Bottom Line

The Red Wings cannot change what happened this summer.

Steve Yzerman is no longer their general manager, Shawn Horcoff remains in charge on an interim basis, and the organization continues searching for permanent leadership.

But rebuilding the franchise’s credibility will require more than finding the next executive capable of assembling a playoff roster.

Detroit must also restore confidence in its direction, its leadership, and the values that helped make Hockeytown special.

Zetterberg isn’t demanding that Yzerman be reinstated. He isn’t publicly revealing confidential organizational information or accusing ownership of specific misconduct.

He’s expressing disappointment in how things ended for someone he considers an extraordinary leader and a close friend.

And when a figure with Zetterberg’s history and standing speaks that strongly, the organization should understand why those words resonate.

The Red Wings have spent years trying to restore their championship identity. Zetterberg’s comments suggest that preserving their connection to the people who built that identity matters, too.