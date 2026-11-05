Red Wings Trade Talks With Sharks Reportedly Heating Up Over Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings could be approaching a critical turning point in the Simon Edvinsson saga, and the San Jose Sharks are once again at the center of the conversation.

After weeks of speculation surrounding Detroit’s unsigned defenseman, NHL insider David Pagnotta has provided a new update suggesting that interest in Edvinsson is intensifying.

And one of San Jose’s most prized young players continues to surface in the discussions.

Michael Misa, the second overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, has emerged as a name worth monitoring as interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff evaluates his options.

But whether Detroit can convince San Jose to part with its highly regarded young center remains a major question.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NHL Insider Says Simon Edvinsson Trade Interest Is Picking Up Steam

According to a November 5 report detailing Pagnotta’s latest comments, interest in Edvinsson has “really picked up steam” around the league.

Pagnotta also indicated that the situation involving San Jose has been developing over approximately the past week.

That’s notable because the Sharks have already demonstrated a willingness to engage Detroit in serious negotiations.

The latest comments suggest San Jose remains a significant team to watch rather than simply another organization expressing casual interest.

However, the report does not confirm that the Sharks have submitted a new offer, improved their previous proposal, or reached an agreement with Detroit.

Those distinctions are important.

Edvinsson remains a 23-year-old defenseman with legitimate top-pairing potential, and the Red Wings have repeatedly indicated that keeping him is their preferred outcome.

Horcoff has no reason to move him simply because another team is interested.

But with Edvinsson still unsigned, the pressure to resolve the situation continues to grow.

Michael Misa Remains a Fascinating Name in Sharks Discussions

The most intriguing element of the latest reporting involves Misa.

Pagnotta indicated that accounts differ regarding how the young center’s name entered discussions. Some suggest Detroit asked for him, while others indicate San Jose may have offered him.

Neither account has been independently established as the definitive version of what occurred.

Nevertheless, Misa represents exactly the type of player who could make Horcoff seriously consider a blockbuster deal.

The 19-year-old was selected second overall in 2025 and has already begun establishing himself in the NHL.

Through 17 games this season, Misa has recorded three goals and six assists, including a two-assist night against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 4.

Those numbers aren’t overwhelming, but his long-term potential is what makes him valuable.

With Detroit facing considerable uncertainty regarding Dylan Larkin’s future, acquiring a young center capable of becoming an important offensive contributor could address one of the organization’s biggest long-term needs.

That doesn’t mean Misa would immediately replace Larkin.

It means Detroit could potentially acquire a player with the upside to become a major part of its next competitive core.

And that is considerably more intriguing than trading Edvinsson for a collection of complementary prospects.

Red Wings May Want More Than Michael Misa

Even if Misa becomes available, that doesn’t necessarily mean the two teams will agree on a deal.

TSN insider Darren Dreger has suggested that Detroit could want additional compensation beyond Misa in a potential Edvinsson trade.

That assessment was also discussed in recent reporting examining San Jose’s serious interest, which identified the Sharks’ collection of young centers as an important factor in the negotiations.

From Detroit’s perspective, the reasoning is understandable.

Edvinsson isn’t an aging veteran approaching the end of his career.

He’s a 6-foot-6 defenseman who has already demonstrated the ability to handle substantial NHL minutes and projects as a significant part of a team’s blue line for years.

During the 2025-26 season, Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 16 assists in 72 games while averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time.

Players with that combination of size, skating ability, age, and experience are difficult to acquire.

Giving one away would create another major problem for the Red Wings.

That’s why Horcoff must determine whether the potential return would genuinely improve Detroit’s long-term outlook.

Misa would be a substantial piece.

But whether Detroit should require another prospect, a draft pick, or an established NHL player depends on how the organization values Edvinsson and the risk associated with moving him.

San Jose Has Already Made a Serious Offer

The latest Pagnotta comments aren’t the first indication that San Jose is genuinely interested.

As we previously reported when the Sharks’ negotiations became public, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that San Jose had already made at least one serious offer for Edvinsson.

Detroit did not accept it.

That established an important distinction between the Sharks and organizations that had merely contacted the Red Wings to inquire about the defenseman’s availability.

San Jose has already demonstrated enough interest to put a substantial proposal on the table.

The unanswered question is whether the Sharks are willing to improve that offer enough to satisfy Horcoff.

As we examined earlier this week, Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, and Keaton Verhoeff were reportedly among the prospects available for discussion.

There was no confirmation that those three players were offered together.

And their availability did not establish whether San Jose would be willing to include Misa in an actual trade package.

The difference between those possibilities is enormous.

Bystedt, Chernyshov, and Verhoeff offer various forms of upside, but Misa carries the pedigree and offensive ceiling of a potential cornerstone center.

For a Detroit organization facing significant decisions about its future, that distinction could determine whether a deal is worth making.

December 1 Deadline Adds Pressure to Red Wings’ Decision

There is another reason the latest developments matter.

Edvinsson’s contract situation cannot remain unresolved indefinitely without consequences for the current season.

The restricted free agent must sign an NHL contract by December 1 to remain eligible to play during the 2026-27 campaign.

That deadline applies whether he signs with Detroit or is traded and subsequently signs with another NHL organization.

If the deadline passes without a contract, Edvinsson cannot play in the NHL this season.

That creates urgency for everyone involved.

Detroit wants to avoid losing an entire season of a valuable young defenseman’s development and production.

San Jose, meanwhile, would presumably want an acquisition capable of contributing rather than a player who remains unavailable because of an unresolved contract.

And Edvinsson must consider what another extended absence would mean for his career.

The approaching deadline doesn’t guarantee a trade.

It does, however, make the coming weeks particularly important.

Could a Blockbuster Trade Finally Happen?

The Red Wings are in a difficult position.

Keeping Edvinsson would preserve one of the organization’s most promising defensive building blocks alongside Moritz Seider.

Trading him could provide an opportunity to acquire the type of young center Detroit may desperately need if Larkin eventually departs.

Neither decision comes without risk.

A trade involving Misa would certainly attract attention across the NHL, but Horcoff must resist the temptation to view any recognizable top prospect as an automatic win.

Detroit would be giving up a player who has already demonstrated the ability to contribute at a high level.

The return must justify that sacrifice.

For now, there is no confirmed new trade agreement, no verified package involving Misa, and no indication that Edvinsson has agreed to a contract with either organization.

What has changed is the latest insider assessment of the market.

Pagnotta’s comments suggest that interest is growing, while San Jose continues to emerge as one of the most serious potential destinations.

My verdict: If the Sharks are truly willing to build a package around Michael Misa, Horcoff has every reason to listen. But Detroit shouldn’t lower its asking price simply because the December 1 deadline is getting closer.

Edvinsson is too valuable to move for anything less than a return that could reshape the Red Wings’ future.

And with the Sharks apparently remaining heavily involved, the next several weeks could determine whether that future includes Edvinsson or one of San Jose’s prized young stars.