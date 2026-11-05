Lions and Bears Reportedly Exploring Same Position Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions have spent weeks looking for help in their secondary, but general manager Brad Holmes might have some unexpected competition as the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaches.

And that competition could come from one of Detroit’s biggest division rivals.

According to new reporting from ESPN insider Dan Graziano, both the Lions and Chicago Bears have been checking on potentially available cornerbacks, creating the possibility that two NFC North contenders could pursue some of the same defensive reinforcements.

For Detroit, the timing is significant.

The Lions are trying to strengthen a defense that has battled injuries and inconsistent coverage throughout the season. Meanwhile, Chicago has already demonstrated its willingness to spend significant draft capital to improve its roster.

With only days remaining before the deadline, Holmes faces an important challenge: finding the right cornerback without allowing another team’s urgency to drive up the price.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes takes a selfie with fans at warmup ahead of the game between Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN Insider Reveals Lions and Bears Are Looking for Cornerbacks

The latest information comes from Graziano’s November 4 NFL trade-deadline reporting, which identifies both Detroit and Chicago as teams exploring the cornerback market.

Graziano also suggested the Lions could evaluate linebacker help following the frightening injury to All-Pro Jack Campbell.

That’s an important development because it indicates Detroit’s interest in acquiring another cornerback hasn’t disappeared despite the team’s recent defensive improvements.

Chicago’s continued activity is equally noteworthy.

The Bears recently acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster deal involving two first-round draft selections and additional compensation.

That move was supposed to provide a significant boost to Chicago’s defensive front.

Apparently, the Bears aren’t necessarily finished.

Even after making one of the biggest transactions of the season, Chicago is still exploring ways to improve its secondary.

That creates a potentially frustrating situation for Detroit.

Holmes could identify a reasonably priced cornerback only to discover that the Bears are interested in upgrading the same position.

To be clear, there is no confirmed report that Detroit and Chicago have submitted competing offers for a specific player.

But the fact that both teams are evaluating the cornerback market could matter as the deadline approaches.

Why Detroit Cannot Afford to Ignore Its Secondary

The Lions have reason to believe they’re capable of competing with the best teams in the NFC.

Their offense remains dangerous, the defensive front features high-end talent, and Sunday’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota demonstrated that Detroit can win important games even when everything isn’t going perfectly.

However, the secondary remains an area of concern.

D.J. Reed has been outstanding in recent weeks, providing Detroit with dependable coverage against opposing receivers.

As we reported earlier this week, Reed earned the NFL’s highest coverage grade among cornerbacks over a recent four-week stretch.

That’s encouraging, but one excellent cornerback cannot cover an entire field.

Detroit has continued rotating defensive backs while attempting to establish consistency opposite Reed.

The Lions also have additional injury concerns involving Reed, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph, making depth throughout the secondary especially important.

And with the playoffs still more than two months away, Holmes must consider what happens if those problems persist.

Adding another reliable outside cornerback could give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard greater flexibility while reducing the pressure on Detroit’s current rotation.

The question is whether a worthwhile option will be available at a reasonable price.

Bears Could Complicate Brad Holmes’ Plans

Chicago’s interest presents an interesting wrinkle because the Bears have a legitimate reason to target the same position.

Despite their strong start, their cornerback group has experienced inconsistent performances.

Veteran Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have struggled at times, while rookie Malik Muhammad is still developing.

In that same ESPN report, insider Jeremy Fowler identified Philadelphia’s Riq Woolen as a potentially affordable option and discussed Washington’s Mike Sainristil as another name circulating around the league, though Fowler added he does not get the sense the Commanders plan to trade him.

Those names should sound familiar to Lions fans.

Detroit has already been connected to both players in trade speculation, although neither has been confirmed as the subject of active negotiations between the Lions and his current team.

The possibility of overlapping interests creates a simple problem.

If Chicago and Detroit want the same player, the selling team could gain additional leverage.

That doesn’t mean a bidding war has started. It means Holmes needs to understand the market before deciding how much he’s willing to surrender.

The Bears have already shown they’re comfortable making an aggressive move.

But Detroit doesn’t necessarily need to match that aggressiveness simply because its rival is involved.

Holmes Already Knows What It Costs to Miss a Cornerback

This wouldn’t be the first time Detroit has seriously pursued secondary help without completing a deal.

Earlier this season, Holmes attempted to acquire Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh before the Steelers ultimately traded him to Dallas.

As we previously reported when Dan Campbell confirmed Detroit’s pursuit, the Lions were very much involved in the discussions.

That matters because the organization’s need for cornerback help is not simply something outsiders have invented.

Detroit has already demonstrated a willingness to explore significant moves at the position.

However, there is a difference between pursuing an established starter like Porter and paying an inflated price for a less accomplished veteran.

Holmes must avoid making a trade simply because Chicago might acquire someone first.

The Lions have spent years building their roster through the draft, and surrendering valuable selections for a marginal upgrade could create problems beyond this season.

An affordable veteran with experience playing outside might be a reasonable investment.

Giving up premium draft capital for a player who offers little improvement over the current rotation would be a much harder decision to defend.

Could Lions and Bears Target the Same Player?

Riq Woolen represents one of the more intriguing possibilities.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback possesses outstanding size and speed, and recent analysis has suggested a Day 3 draft pick could be reasonable hypothetical compensation.

Mike Sainristil offers a different profile.

The former Michigan standout has experience playing inside and outside, although his natural fit as a nickel defender raises questions about whether he would address Detroit’s biggest need.

Other cornerbacks could enter the conversation as teams decide whether to exchange veterans for future draft capital.

But identifying potential fits isn’t the same thing as confirming that their current organizations are prepared to trade them.

And there’s another consideration.

A player who makes sense for Chicago might not make sense for Detroit.

The Lions already have Brian Branch capable of filling multiple defensive roles, meaning Holmes may place a greater premium on a traditional outside cornerback.

Chicago’s priorities could be different.

That distinction could allow both teams to improve without necessarily competing for the same player.

Brad Holmes Has a Decision to Make Before November 10

The Lions don’t need to win the trade deadline.

They need to make sure their roster is prepared for the most important games of the season.

If Holmes can acquire a dependable cornerback for reasonable compensation, Detroit should seriously consider the move.

And if the Bears happen to be interested in the same player, that shouldn’t automatically change the Lions’ evaluation.

The worst outcome would be allowing a division rivalry to turn a sensible acquisition into an expensive mistake.

Still, Detroit cannot ignore what is happening around the NFC North.

Chicago has already made a significant investment in its defense and continues looking for additional help. Minnesota remains firmly in the division race, and every improvement could matter in determining playoff positioning.

My verdict: Holmes should remain aggressive in evaluating cornerbacks, but disciplined when it comes to the asking price.

The latest reporting confirms that Detroit isn’t alone in searching for secondary help.

Now the challenge is finding the right player before someone else does.

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, the Lions and Bears could be competing for more than just positioning in the NFC North.

They could also be competing for the defensive help needed to win it.