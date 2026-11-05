Lions Could Land Former Pro Bowl CB for Surprisingly Low Draft Price

The Detroit Lions may have an opportunity to address one of their biggest defensive weaknesses without surrendering a premium NFL Draft pick.

And with the November 10 trade deadline rapidly approaching, general manager Brad Holmes might want to pay close attention.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, has repeatedly surfaced as a possible trade candidate. But the latest information surrounding his potential acquisition cost makes the possibility particularly intriguing for Detroit.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Woolen could make sense as an acquisition for a Day 3 draft selection.

That’s a potentially affordable price for a 27-year-old cornerback with rare physical traits, substantial starting experience, and a Super Bowl championship on his résumé.

And for a Lions team desperately seeking more consistency in its secondary, it raises an obvious question.

If Woolen really can be acquired for a late-round pick, what exactly is Brad Holmes waiting for?

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Insider Suggests Affordable Price for Riq Woolen

During ESPN’s latest examination of the NFL trade market, Fowler discussed potential cornerback additions for the Chicago Bears, who are exploring defensive reinforcements despite already acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

As Fowler’s November 4 assessment of the cornerback market explained, Woolen could be a realistic option for a team willing to part with a Day 3 selection.

That means compensation potentially coming from Rounds 4 through 7 of the NFL Draft.

There is an important distinction, however.

Fowler’s Day 3 remark came while he was running through Chicago’s options, and nobody has reported that Philadelphia formally offered Woolen to Detroit for a specific pick.

Detroit is on ESPN’s radar all the same.

Its ranking of the top 25 trade candidates lists the Lions, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers as Woolen’s potential team fits.

Still, the possibility matters because the Lions are searching the same cornerback market.

Earlier trade proposals involving Woolen suggested Detroit might need to surrender a third-round selection or potentially multiple picks.

As we previously examined when discussing Woolen’s potential trade value, a fourth-round pick would already represent a much more attractive investment than a third-rounder.

Now, the possibility of acquiring him with later Day 3 compensation makes the conversation even more interesting.

Holmes could potentially strengthen his defense while preserving the premium selections needed to continue building Detroit’s roster.

But whether Philadelphia would actually accept that price remains unconfirmed.

Riq Woolen Could Give Lions Something They Desperately Need

Woolen isn’t simply another veteran cornerback hoping to find a role.

He’s one of the most physically gifted defensive backs in football.

At 6-foot-4, with elite straight-line speed, Woolen possesses the length and athleticism to challenge receivers in ways that many defensive backs simply cannot.

During his rookie season with Seattle in 2022, he intercepted six passes and earned Pro Bowl honors.

He also helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX before joining Philadelphia during the 2026 offseason.

Those accomplishments don’t guarantee that Woolen would solve Detroit’s problems, but they demonstrate the level of talent he has already displayed.

And that’s particularly intriguing when considering what the Lions need.

Detroit has received excellent play from D.J. Reed, who graded as the NFL’s top cornerback from Weeks 5 through 8, but establishing dependable coverage opposite him remains an important concern.

Aidan Hutchinson and the defensive front can pressure quarterbacks, but that pressure becomes less effective when opposing receivers consistently find openings downfield.

Woolen would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another legitimate outside cornerback option, particularly against bigger, faster receivers.

Unlike some defensive backs being mentioned in trade speculation, Woolen has the physical profile of a true perimeter defender.

That’s an important selling point.

The Lions don’t necessarily need another cornerback whose best work comes in the slot.

They need someone who can line up outside, challenge receivers, and help eliminate explosive passing plays.

Why Would Philadelphia Trade a Former Pro Bowler So Cheaply?

Of course, there’s a reason Woolen might be available for less than fans expect.

His 2026 season hasn’t gone particularly well.

Woolen has struggled with consistency in Philadelphia, particularly with coverage discipline and surrendering big plays.

According to an NFL trade-market analysis of the Eagles’ roster, Philadelphia could potentially receive a fifth-round pick while sending back a sixth-round selection in a hypothetical Woolen trade.

That proposed exchange would represent a relatively small net draft-capital investment for the acquiring team.

However, the article’s proposed compensation is an independent projection, not an actual offer from Philadelphia.

The bigger issue is Woolen’s contract.

He signed a one-year, $12 million agreement with the Eagles during the offseason, meaning he can become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Philadelphia would need to consider whether keeping him for the remainder of a disappointing campaign provides more value than recovering draft compensation.

From Detroit’s perspective, the financial picture is more favorable than the full contract value might suggest.

Because much of that money was paid out through bonuses, his 2026 base salary is only $1.26 million, so an acquiring team would take on what is left of that figure rather than the entire original contract.

That could make him a relatively manageable short-term addition.

But there’s an obvious downside.

The Lions would be sacrificing a draft pick for a player who might leave after the season.

Holmes would need to determine whether several months of improved cornerback depth justify that investment.

The Chicago Bears Could Complicate Detroit’s Plans

There’s another reason this situation deserves attention.

The Lions aren’t the only NFC North contender exploring the cornerback market.

Chicago has also been looking into potential defensive additions, and Fowler’s comments specifically identified Woolen as an option for the Bears.

That creates an interesting possibility.

What if Detroit and Chicago both view Woolen as an affordable solution?

The Bears have already demonstrated their willingness to make an aggressive move by acquiring Simmons from Tennessee.

Detroit, meanwhile, has been searching for the right defensive upgrade without unnecessarily sacrificing valuable draft capital.

As we previously examined when reviewing five potential defensive back trade targets, Woolen is among the players who could address Detroit’s secondary without requiring the financial commitment associated with an established long-term star.

However, there is no confirmation that Detroit and Chicago have submitted competing offers for Woolen.

And Holmes shouldn’t increase his offer simply to prevent the Bears from acquiring him.

That would defeat the entire appeal of this potential trade.

The value is in acquiring an experienced cornerback at a reasonable price.

If a bidding war pushes the compensation into premium-pick territory, Detroit should be prepared to explore other options.

Should Brad Holmes Make the Call?

There’s a significant difference between trading a third-round pick for a struggling cornerback and acquiring that same player for a fifth-rounder.

The first deal would require Holmes to make a substantial bet on Woolen returning to form.

The second would offer Detroit a lower-cost opportunity to upgrade its defense during a season in which every victory could matter.

And that’s why the latest draft-compensation discussion is so interesting.

Woolen wouldn’t arrive in Detroit as a guaranteed shutdown cornerback.

He would be an experienced, physically gifted defender with something to prove.

That’s a reasonable gamble for a team that believes it can compete for an NFC championship.

The Lions would still need to evaluate his tackling, coverage technique, ability to handle Sheppard’s assignments, and potential fit alongside Reed.

They also would have to consider whether an extension makes sense or whether the acquisition would strictly be a short-term rental.

But if Philadelphia is genuinely willing to entertain a modest Day 3 return, Holmes should absolutely investigate the possibility.

My verdict: A fifth-round pick for Woolen would be a worthwhile gamble. A third-rounder would be considerably harder to justify.

The Lions need defensive help.

Woolen has the ability to provide it.

And if the price really is as affordable as recent projections suggest, Detroit could have an opportunity to improve its secondary without compromising its long-term future.

With the November 10 deadline approaching, that’s precisely the kind of trade Holmes should be exploring.