Michigan State Hit With Devastating Injury News Ahead of Michigan Showdown

The Michigan State Spartans were hoping their bye week would provide some much-needed relief from a season filled with injuries. Unfortunately, the latest Michigan State injury report suggests things have only gotten worse.

Michigan State has ruled out 13 players for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against Michigan, with another five listed as questionable. Among those unavailable are the Spartans’ top three running backs, leading tight end, and several important defensive contributors.

And to make matters worse, starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic remains questionable.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic, right, runs for a gain against Northwestern during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Injury Report Rules Out 13 Players Against Michigan

According to Michigan State’s initial availability report, the following players have been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Player Position Cam Edwards (out for the season) RB Cam Fancher QB Tre Bell CB Jaziun Patterson RB Charles Brantley CB Jordan Hall LB Marvis Parrish RB Brayden Thomas S Jayden Savoury TE Jay Coyne FB Ben Roberts DT Tristan Comer OL Joe Caudill TE

That’s a staggering number of absences for a team already riding a six-game losing streak.

Perhaps the biggest concern involves Michigan State’s backfield, where Cam Edwards, Jaziun Patterson, and Marvis Parrish are all unavailable. That leaves Pat Fitzgerald searching for answers in a running game that desperately needs to establish some consistency.

Starting Quarterback Among Five Questionable Players

Unfortunately for Michigan State, the uncertainty doesn’t end with the players already ruled out.

The Spartans also have five players listed as questionable, including their starting quarterback.

Player Position Devin Vaught S Alessio Milivojevic QB Charles Taplin WR Keshawn Williams CB Tyran Chappell CB

Milivojevic missed Michigan State’s previous game against UCLA, forcing freshman Kayd Coffman into the starting lineup.

As we previously reported following Michigan State’s 28-10 loss to UCLA, Coffman completed just four of 10 passes for 42 yards, one touchdown, and one interception before being replaced by Leo Hannan.

If Milivojevic cannot play Saturday, Fitzgerald could once again be forced to rely on an inexperienced quarterback.

Spartans Lose Key Offensive and Defensive Contributors

Another major loss is redshirt freshman tight end Jayden Savoury, who has been one of Michigan State’s few consistent offensive weapons.

Savoury has recorded 29 receptions for 271 yards this season, making his absence especially difficult for an offense already dealing with significant personnel problems.

Defensively, the situation isn’t much better.

Standout defensive tackle Ben Roberts and linebacker Jordan Hall have been ruled out, while safety Devin Vaught, the team’s leading tackler with 54 stops, remains questionable.

According to the latest injury breakdown, Roberts suffered a leg injury against UCLA, while Hall has already missed multiple games this season.

Michigan State Faces Uphill Battle Against Wolverines

Michigan State enters Saturday’s showdown with a disappointing 2-6 record and has yet to win a Big Ten game this season.

Meanwhile, Michigan enters at 5-3 and will have the advantage of playing in front of its home crowd at Michigan Stadium.

As we previously reported when Michigan released its own injury report, the Wolverines are dealing with injuries of their own, including uncertainty surrounding defensive ends John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols.

However, Michigan State’s situation appears considerably more severe, with 13 players already ruled out and the status of its starting quarterback still unresolved.

The Spartans and Wolverines will kick off Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Peacock.

For Pat Fitzgerald, the challenge is enormous.

Michigan State is already fighting to salvage its season. Now, the Spartans must attempt to upset their biggest rival without several of their most important players.