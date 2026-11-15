Detroit’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up for people who love teaching and mentoring. Here are a few solid options if you want to help students grow while building your own career.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a banking job training program that blends classroom learning with real internships for young adults. You’ll build curriculum, manage program logistics, and support students as they move from training into real-world banking roles.

Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies (Trix Academy)

Location: Detroit, MI (Eastside)

Type: Full-time (On-call substitute)

Salary: Competitive base pay + $5,000 annual bonus for certified teachers, benefits (health, vision, dental)

Join a K–8 charter school focused on data-driven instruction and strong student growth. You’ll step into classrooms as needed, teach mainly middle school math and science (preferred), and get coaching, PD, and bonus pay if you’re certified.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $14.50 – $17.00 per hour

Lead a classroom that supports children with diverse learning and developmental needs, including autism and other disabilities. You’ll plan lessons, use behavior strategies, work with families and specialists, and help shape IEPs and early intervention.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.