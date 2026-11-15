Detroit’s healthcare scene is busy right now — hospitals, health plans, and travel agencies are all hiring. Here are several solid options if you work in nursing, therapy, imaging, or medical leadership.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Locum

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work across inpatient and/or outpatient settings doing assessments, managing acute and chronic conditions, and coordinating care with onsite teams. Good fit if you’re a physician who likes variety and can adapt quickly to new environments.

Employer: Ciena Healthcare

Location: Regency Heights, Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay , insurance, 401(k) with match , tuition & student loan reimbursement )

Not listed (offers , insurance, , tuition & ) Lead orientation and ongoing education for nursing staff in a long-term care setting. Great if you’re an RN with leadership experience who enjoys teaching and shaping nursing practice.

Employer: CHEManager International (supporting HFHS/HAP initiatives)

CHEManager International (supporting HFHS/HAP initiatives) Location: One Ford Place, Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Coordinate data collection workflows and abstract clinical data for research, quality, and compliance projects. Ideal for someone with RHIT/RHIA/CTR/CCRP/RN and strong Epic/coding/clinical data skills.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed ( up to $10,000 sign-on bonus based on experience)

Not listed ( based on experience) Provide neonatal nursing care as part of a large academic system with strong benefits and growth opportunities. Good for RNs who want high-acuity experience in a teaching environment.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Hutzel Women’s Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Nights (Staff)

Salary: $31–$43 per hour + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ L&D role at a nationally recognized women’s hospital with strong benefits and education support. Great if you love high-risk obstetrics and want stable staff hours.

Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Physician leadership role guiding medical policy, utilization, and quality programs across the health plan. Best for an experienced MD/DO with 7+ years clinical practice and prior medical director or medical management experience.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,458 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)

(plus tax-free stipends, per listing) Inpatient or rehab PT travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours and strong weekly pay.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,458 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)

(plus tax-free stipends, per listing) Similar PT travel assignment with daytime 8-hour shifts. Worth checking both postings in case they’re at different facilities or units.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights

Pay: $2,174 per week

Night-shift CT tech role with 12-hour shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Good if you prefer nights and want a shorter 12-week contract.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $2,127 per week

Daytime ultrasound tech assignment with 8-hour shifts. Nice mix of solid pay and predictable schedule.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr shifts)

Pay: $2,367 per week

Echo/cardiac sonography role through a long-standing travel agency. Great if you want focused cardiac work and longer day shifts.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights (12-hr)

Pay: $1,929 per week

Night-shift general radiology tech contract with guaranteed stipends for call-offs. Good for night owls wanting a 3x12 schedule.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)

Pay: $2,169 per week

Daytime radiology tech role with 10-hour shifts. Higher weekly pay if you like longer days and a 4-day workweek.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (8-hr)

Pay: $2,141 per week

Shorter 10-week contract with standard 8-hour day shifts. Nice if you want flexibility without a long commitment.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)

Pay: $2,113 per week

Another daytime radiology tech option with 10-hour shifts and guaranteed stipends. Compare details with the other rad tech postings to see which schedule fits best.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)

Pay: $2,127 per week

Similar day-shift radiology tech contract with slightly different weekly pay and dates. Good to apply if you’re open to multiple start options.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Rotating 8-hr shifts

Pay: $1,961 per week

Mammo tech role with rotating shifts, ideal if you want breast imaging experience and are flexible on schedule.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Locum, 13 weeks

Pay: $170–$180 per hour

CRNA locum assignment at an acute care hospital, scheduled shifts with no call. Strong hourly rate plus travel, lodging, and malpractice support through Aya.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $1,826 per week

Inpatient OT role with daytime hours. Good for OTs who want hospital experience and a clear 8-hour day schedule.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed ( up to $10,000 sign-on bonus based on experience)

Not listed ( based on experience) OR RN role in a large hospital with strong benefits and career development. Great if you want steady surgical experience in a busy, team-based environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers have several similar openings in Detroit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.