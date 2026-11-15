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Detroit
🏥 Detroit healthcare jobs: multiple staff & travel roles hiring
5 days ago
Detroit’s healthcare scene is busy right now — hospitals, health plans, and travel agencies are all hiring. Here are several solid options if you work in nursing, therapy, imaging, or medical leadership.
Locum Physician
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Locum
- Salary: Not listed
- Work across inpatient and/or outpatient settings doing assessments, managing acute and chronic conditions, and coordinating care with onsite teams. Good fit if you’re a physician who likes variety and can adapt quickly to new environments.
Staff Development Coordinator RN – Regency Heights-Detroit
- Employer: Ciena Healthcare
- Location: Regency Heights, Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition & student loan reimbursement)
- Lead orientation and ongoing education for nursing staff in a long-term care setting. Great if you’re an RN with leadership experience who enjoys teaching and shaping nursing practice.
Research Abstract Analyst III – Central Abstractor Office
- Employer: CHEManager International (supporting HFHS/HAP initiatives)
- Location: One Ford Place, Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Coordinate data collection workflows and abstract clinical data for research, quality, and compliance projects. Ideal for someone with RHIT/RHIA/CTR/CCRP/RN and strong Epic/coding/clinical data skills.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Neonatal
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 sign-on bonus based on experience)
- Provide neonatal nursing care as part of a large academic system with strong benefits and growth opportunities. Good for RNs who want high-acuity experience in a teaching environment.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Labor & Delivery – $31–$43/hr
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Hutzel Women’s Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Nights (Staff)
- Salary: $31–$43 per hour + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
- L&D role at a nationally recognized women’s hospital with strong benefits and education support. Great if you love high-risk obstetrics and want stable staff hours.
Medical Director – Utilization Management
- Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Physician leadership role guiding medical policy, utilization, and quality programs across the health plan. Best for an experienced MD/DO with 7+ years clinical practice and prior medical director or medical management experience.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,458/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,458 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)
- Inpatient or rehab PT travel role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours and strong weekly pay.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,458/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,458 per week (plus tax-free stipends, per listing)
- Similar PT travel assignment with daytime 8-hour shifts. Worth checking both postings in case they’re at different facilities or units.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,174/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights
- Pay: $2,174 per week
- Night-shift CT tech role with 12-hour shifts and guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Good if you prefer nights and want a shorter 12-week contract.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,127/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $2,127 per week
- Daytime ultrasound tech assignment with 8-hour shifts. Nice mix of solid pay and predictable schedule.
Travel Cardiac Sonographer – $2,367/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,367 per week
- Echo/cardiac sonography role through a long-standing travel agency. Great if you want focused cardiac work and longer day shifts.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $1,929/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Nights (12-hr)
- Pay: $1,929 per week
- Night-shift general radiology tech contract with guaranteed stipends for call-offs. Good for night owls wanting a 3x12 schedule.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,169/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)
- Pay: $2,169 per week
- Daytime radiology tech role with 10-hour shifts. Higher weekly pay if you like longer days and a 4-day workweek.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,141/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 10 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (8-hr)
- Pay: $2,141 per week
- Shorter 10-week contract with standard 8-hour day shifts. Nice if you want flexibility without a long commitment.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,113/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)
- Pay: $2,113 per week
- Another daytime radiology tech option with 10-hour shifts and guaranteed stipends. Compare details with the other rad tech postings to see which schedule fits best.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,127/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days (10-hr)
- Pay: $2,127 per week
- Similar day-shift radiology tech contract with slightly different weekly pay and dates. Good to apply if you’re open to multiple start options.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $1,961/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Rotating 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $1,961 per week
- Mammo tech role with rotating shifts, ideal if you want breast imaging experience and are flexible on schedule.
Locum CRNA – $170–$180/hr
- Employer: Aya Locums
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Locum, 13 weeks
- Pay: $170–$180 per hour
- CRNA locum assignment at an acute care hospital, scheduled shifts with no call. Strong hourly rate plus travel, lodging, and malpractice support through Aya.
Travel Inpatient Occupational Therapist – $1,826/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $1,826 per week
- Inpatient OT role with daytime hours. Good for OTs who want hospital experience and a clear 8-hour day schedule.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed (up to $10,000 sign-on bonus based on experience)
- OR RN role in a large hospital with strong benefits and career development. Great if you want steady surgical experience in a busy, team-based environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers have several similar openings in Detroit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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