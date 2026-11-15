Detroit’s tech and office scene is busy right now, and a lot of teams need organized people to keep things running smoothly. If you’re good with details, calendars, and communication, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Airspace Link Inc

Airspace Link Inc Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $55,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Support drone and aviation tech projects by handling schedules, documents, and team communication. Good fit if you like tech, can juggle tasks, and enjoy keeping projects on track.

Employer: Digerati Inc

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $55,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Help a digital services company stay organized with scheduling, progress tracking, and meeting prep. Great if you’re detail-focused, like office work, and want to grow in project support.

Employer: KitelyTech

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Take charge of daily office operations at a tech consulting firm—calendars, supplies, onboarding, and events. Ideal if you like being the go-to person and keeping a busy office running smoothly.

Employer: Think Technologies

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (project/coordination role, in-office)

(project/coordination role, in-office) Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Work closely with project managers using tools like Jira, Trello, or Asana to handle schedules, reports, and follow-ups. Nice option if you’re curious about software or Agile-style projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and it might be a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.