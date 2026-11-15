Detroit’s creative scene is busy right now—brands and agencies are looking for people who can tell strong visual stories. If you’re into design, social, or languages, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a well-known PR agency)

Creative Circle (for a well-known PR agency) Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid; also tied to Chicago, LA, NY)

(hybrid; also tied to Chicago, LA, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with copywriters to concept social-first campaigns across social, digital, PR, video, and integrated marketing. Great fit if you have 1+ year in design or agency work, a strong portfolio, and solid Adobe Creative Suite skills, plus interest in trends, memes, and AI-powered creative tools.

Employer: KACE Company

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Listed as Non-exempt , schedule Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week

Listed as , schedule Pay: $33.00/hour + overtime eligible

Support law enforcement by translating and transcribing Arabic‑Chaldean to English in real time and from recordings. You’ll handle sensitive cases, build slang and voice libraries, and need Level 3+ proficiency in both languages plus at least 1 year of translation experience.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by city; CA range: $118,000 – $185,400 (see KPMG pay transparency link for other locations)

Lead information design and visual storytelling for thought leadership and research content. This is a senior role (about 8+ years experience) where you’ll set visual systems, direct agencies and internal teams, and work with AI-enabled design workflows across reports, decks, data viz, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.