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🎨 Detroit Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring
Detroit’s creative scene is busy right now—brands and agencies are looking for people who can tell strong visual stories. If you’re into design, social, or languages, these are worth a look.
Junior Art Director – Social First
- Employer: Creative Circle (for a well-known PR agency)
- Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid; also tied to Chicago, LA, NY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with copywriters to concept social-first campaigns across social, digital, PR, video, and integrated marketing. Great fit if you have 1+ year in design or agency work, a strong portfolio, and solid Adobe Creative Suite skills, plus interest in trends, memes, and AI-powered creative tools.
Linguist – Arabic‑Chaldean
- Employer: KACE Company
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Listed as Non-exempt, schedule Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $33.00/hour + overtime eligible
Support law enforcement by translating and transcribing Arabic‑Chaldean to English in real time and from recordings. You’ll handle sensitive cases, build slang and voice libraries, and need Level 3+ proficiency in both languages plus at least 1 year of translation experience.
Associate Director, Visual Storytelling
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range varies by city; CA range: $118,000 – $185,400 (see KPMG pay transparency link for other locations)
Lead information design and visual storytelling for thought leadership and research content. This is a senior role (about 8+ years experience) where you’ll set visual systems, direct agencies and internal teams, and work with AI-enabled design workflows across reports, decks, data viz, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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