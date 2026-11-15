Detroit’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are staffing up. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, guest-facing work.

Employer: Delaware North

Delaware North Location: Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena area)

(Little Caesars Arena area) Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $6.50/hour + tips (tipped role; tips not included in base pay)

Be the face of Detroit Hockeytown Restaurant on game and event days. You’ll greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and work closely with the bar and kitchen teams. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and employee discounts are a plus if you want arena energy without a 9–5.

Employer: Presley's Kitchen & Bar

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time (about 10–35 hours/week)

(about 10–35 hours/week) Pay: $20.00 – $35.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and guide guests through the drink menu in a busy restaurant/bar setting. Good fit if you know your way around a POS system and like using your drink knowledge to boost tips and sales.

Employer: Presley's Kitchen & Bar

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time (about 10–35 hours/week)

(about 10–35 hours/week) Pay: $13.48 – $35.00/hour

Keep tables flipped and the dining room running smoothly by clearing, cleaning, and resetting, plus helping servers run food and respond to guest needs. Great entry point if you want restaurant experience and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—busy season moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.