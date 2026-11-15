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⚖️ Several Detroit Legal Jobs, From Paralegal to Trial Attorney
Detroit’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned attorneys and early‑career legal pros. Here are a few standout roles hiring in Detroit, MI this week.
Health Care Attorney | Corporate & Transactional
- Employer: STSI (for a long‑established Detroit law firm)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a 150+ year old downtown firm on sophisticated health care corporate and transactional matters. Great fit if you have 4+ years in health care law, enjoy advising medical practices and health systems, and want direct client contact plus room to grow your own book of business.
Mergers & Acquisitions Attorney | Corporate Transactions
- Employer: STSI (for a respected midsize law firm)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Competitive, with bonus, 401(k), and benefits
Join a busy corporate group handling complex M&A and business deals. Ideal if you have 4–8 years’ experience, strong drafting/negotiation skills, and want significant responsibility on stock/asset purchases, LLC agreements, joint ventures, and other high‑level transactions.
Paralegal – Office of General Counsel
- Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support attorneys in BCBSM’s Office of General Counsel with legal research, document prep, filings, and litigation support. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree plus an ABA‑certified legal assistant program, strong LEXIS‑NEXIS skills, and like organizing complex matters for a large health insurer.
General Liability Litigation Attorney
- Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary plus guaranteed and ongoing commissions, with full benefits
Plaintiff‑side personal injury trial role handling a high‑volume docket from pre‑lit through trial (slip and fall, negligent security, wrongful death, dog bites, and more). Best for attorneys with 2+ years PI/premises liability experience who want frequent courtroom time and strong case‑staff support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Detroit’s legal market is moving, and it’s a good time to put your name out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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