Detroit’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks who can run complex projects and programs. If you’ve got management chops in tech, construction, or manufacturing, this week has some strong options.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sterling Heights, MI (Detroit area)

(Detroit area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 + full benefits

Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from bid to closeout while also owning estimating. Great fit if you have 5+ years in electrical project management/estimating and want to run big industrial jobs with full lifecycle responsibility.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)

(recruiting for a local contractor) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus, 401(k), PTO, benefits)

Manage local commercial and industrial electrical projects without constant travel. You’ll own budgets, schedules, contracts, and client relationships for an established contractor with a strong backlog in the Detroit market.

Employer: Xometry

Location: Detroit, MI (Contract role)

Type: Contract

Salary: $148,000 – $173,000 base + bonus

Own end-to-end delivery of U.S. government manufacturing contracts, coordinating engineering, quality, suppliers, and government stakeholders. Ideal if you have 7–9+ years program management in manufacturing plus 3–5+ years with DoD/federal contracts and FAR/DFARS.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (open to Detroit-based candidates in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary (USA Sapphire – includes Michigan): $146,000 – $206,000 base (plus equity, stipends, and fully covered health benefits)

Lead company-wide security programs that protect Affirm’s products and data. Best for someone with 8+ years running complex technical programs and hands-on experience in at least one security domain (IAM, vulnerability management, product/platform security, etc.).

Employer: New Technology Development

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $70,000 per year

Support software and tech projects by keeping schedules, documentation, and team communication on track. Good step for early-career managers with strong organization skills who want to grow into full project or program management.

Employer: Medical Knowledge Systems Inc.

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $68,000 per year

Blend healthcare tech and project coordination, helping manage timelines, documentation, and communication on medical information system projects. Strong fit if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and interested in healthcare IT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Detroit employers are hiring managers who can learn fast and lead well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.