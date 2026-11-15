Detroit’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you’ve got a CDL or just like helping people get where they need to go, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Class A tractor-trailer hauling hazardous and non-hazardous waste (roll-offs, tankers, vans). Monday–Friday with 3–4 overnights a week, most weekends and holidays off, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP). CDL A with HazMat and tanker (or ability to get them in 90 days) required.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Sinai-Grace Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role moving patients by wheelchair, stretcher, or bed around the hospital for tests and treatments. No experience needed, just the ability to read, write, follow directions, and get 1–4 weeks of paid on-the-job training. Part of a large hospital system with benefits that may include medical, PTO, and 401(k) depending on status.

Employer: Tankr

Location: Detroit, MI 48209

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: $70,000 per year + bonus potential up to $5,200

Night-shift mobile fleet fueling job: you’ll deliver gas and diesel to trucks, cars, forklifts, and more at customer sites. Expect 8–12 hour 2nd/3rd shift, nights and weekends, lots of walking and hose pulling, and working in all weather. Requires CDL A or B with HazMat and tanker, clean record, and comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Detroit transportation jobs open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.