undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Detroit Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $95K+
Detroit’s making things again, and local plants are busy. If you like building real products and solving hands-on problems, these roles are worth a look.
Mobility Rotation Program – Operations
- Employer: Axalta
- Location: Detroit, MI (rotational; may require travel/relocation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes health insurance and paid time off)
Early-career program for recent engineering grads to rotate through manufacturing, reliability, automation, and capital projects over three years. Great if you want broad plant experience, data-driven problem solving, and exposure to a global coatings leader. No visa sponsorship available.
Cost Estimator – CNC Machining
- Employer: Peloton Resources
- Location: Detroit / Romulus, MI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 per year
Senior-level estimating role focused on CNC-milled and turned components for precision industries like aerospace and medical. Ideal if you have 8+ years in machining/estimating, can read complex prints and GD&T, and are comfortable owning quotes and cost data in ERP.
3rd Shift Quality Auditor – Plastics Manufacturing
- Employer: Belmont Engineered Plastics
- Location: Belmont, MI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Hands-on quality role doing gauging, visual checks, and in-process inspections on injection-molded parts, including automotive. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years in manufacturing quality and want steady night-shift work with 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Detroit shops are growing, and experience in one plant often opens doors at the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.