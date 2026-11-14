Detroit’s making things again, and local plants are busy. If you like building real products and solving hands-on problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Axalta

Axalta Location: Detroit, MI (rotational; may require travel/relocation)

(rotational; may require travel/relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes health insurance and paid time off)

Early-career program for recent engineering grads to rotate through manufacturing, reliability, automation, and capital projects over three years. Great if you want broad plant experience, data-driven problem solving, and exposure to a global coatings leader. No visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Peloton Resources

Location: Detroit / Romulus, MI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 per year

Senior-level estimating role focused on CNC-milled and turned components for precision industries like aerospace and medical. Ideal if you have 8+ years in machining/estimating, can read complex prints and GD&T, and are comfortable owning quotes and cost data in ERP.

Employer: Belmont Engineered Plastics

Location: Belmont, MI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on quality role doing gauging, visual checks, and in-process inspections on injection-molded parts, including automotive. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years in manufacturing quality and want steady night-shift work with 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Detroit shops are growing, and experience in one plant often opens doors at the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.