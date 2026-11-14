Detroit’s science scene is busy right now, from health data to rare disease research to federal intel work. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Gilbert Family Foundation

Gilbert Family Foundation Location: Detroit, MI (nonprofit foundation)

(nonprofit foundation) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate the full scientific peer review process for NF1 research grants, from recruiting expert reviewers to running panels and writing summary statements. Great fit if you have a doctoral degree or strong master’s + 4 years in peer review or grant management and want to stay close to cutting‑edge biomedical science without running a lab.

Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: Not listed

Join the Health Care Value analytics team to evaluate BCBSM programs using real‑world health data. Ideal for current undergrad/grad students (GPA 3.0+) with stats/data science skills and some SAS/R/Python/SQL who want hands‑on experience in health insurance and outcomes research.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Detroit Area of Responsibility (AOR)

Type: Contract (contingent on federal award)

(contingent on federal award) Estimated Salary: $100,000 – $170,000 annually

Start: Anticipated April 2027, 1 base year + 4 option years

All‑source intel role supporting ICE ERO ONE, focused on research, analysis, and finished intelligence products for national security missions. Best for experienced analysts with 8+ years of intel/analytical work and an active TS/SCI who want to stay in the federal space with strong pay and long‑term contract potential.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.