⚠️ DDOT reminds riders: no horses on city buses

A viral video shows two men on horseback briefly boarding a DDOT bus on 7 Mile Road near Strasburg Street on Detroit’s east side. The driver lowered the wheelchair ramp so the horses and riders could get on, and they exited quickly through the rear door. One horse appeared distressed in the footage.

After the video spread online, the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) said the horses were not allowed under its rules. Only service animals that meet ADA requirements are permitted on buses. DDOT said the situation created safety concerns for both passengers and the animals.

The agency has identified the driver and says it will retrain its drivers following the incident. DDOT reiterated that bringing horses on buses is against policy and can lead to an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for others on board.