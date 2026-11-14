Detroit’s transportation scene is busy right now, from hospital hallways to long‑haul routes. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Vantive

Vantive Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.13/hour ( estimated $51,200–$70,400/year )

( ) Schedule: 4‑day work week, early start (5–6am), weekends off , 1–2 overnights/week (hotel + meal per diem)

4‑day work week, early start (5–6am), , (hotel + meal per diem) Highlights: Drive an 18–24 ft truck delivering dialysis supplies to homes and clinics. This is a physical job with steady hours, strong Day 1 benefits, 4 weeks PTO, 10 paid holidays, 401(k), health coverage, and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Samuel, Son & Co. (Kim‑Tam Logistics)

Location: Detroit, MI (OTR across North America)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Competitive mileage up to $0.69/mile (practical miles) + $0.45/mile home empty miles , $1,500 sign‑on bonus , extra pay for picks/drops, layover, detention, and breakdown

Competitive mileage up to (practical miles) + , , extra pay for picks/drops, layover, detention, and breakdown Miles: About 2,000–2,500 miles/week , usually 1–3 weeks out with a goal of weekly home time

About , usually with a goal of weekly home time Highlights: Haul steel and industrial products on Conestoga trailers (no tarping). Strong benefits, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, safety and referral bonuses, and all PPE provided or reimbursed. Requires Class A CDL and at least 2 years tractor‑trailer experience.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / DMC Sinai‑Grace Hospital

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Highlights: Move patients by wheelchair, stretcher, or bed for tests, treatment, and discharge, and deliver charts and specimens around the hospital. No experience needed; training is provided. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a wide range of voluntary benefits (eligibility may vary by status).

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Detroit, MI (flagship hospital campus)

Type: Part-time

Highlights: Help move patients, charts, and equipment safely through the hospital and clinic areas, supporting care teams in a busy academic medical center. Great fit if you like patient contact and staying active on your feet; high school diploma or equivalent experience preferred, with CPR training encouraged.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.