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📣 Detroit Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $75K–$150K+ Paths
Detroit’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of field roles, some remote/hybrid, and several six‑figure potential tracks.
Below are several solid openings worth a look:
Inside Outside Sales Representative – Automotive Dealers
Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)
Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 60%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$75,000 base + incentives
Call on franchise auto dealers, close new B2B business, and sell CARFAX data products. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years of B2B sales and like a mix of phone and in‑person work.
Technical Sales Engineer – Test & Measurement (T&M Specialist)
Employer: TestEquity LLC
Location: Detroit, MI (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Use your electronics or engineering background to help customers choose test and measurement gear. Great if you know oscilloscopes, RF, or lab testing and want to move into consultative technical sales.
Territory Sales Specialist – Compression (JOBST)
Employer: Essity
Location: Remote – covers Michigan & Ohio
Type: Full-time
Salary: $76,000–$90,000 base + sales bonus + benefits
Sell JOBST compression products into DMEs and vein/lymphedema clinics. Heavy travel, strong medical sales focus, and solid benefits for someone with 2–3 years of sales.
Primary Market Research Director
Employer: Weber Shandwick (KRC)
Location: Detroit, MI (3+ days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$120,000
Lead complex qual/quant research, manage multiple projects, and turn data into strategy for big brands. Best for someone with 7+ years of primary research and strong storytelling skills.
Producer – Events & Experiences
Employer: Sparks (The Freeman Company)
Location: Royal Oak, MI (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run corporate and consumer events end‑to‑end—budgets, vendors, logistics, and client comms—with 25–50% travel. Ideal if you have 6–9 years in experiential or event production.
Commercial Real Estate Agent (100% Commission)
Employer: Marcus & Millichap
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Compensation: $0–$500,000+ commission-only
Build your own CRE investment sales business with full training and a national platform. High upside, but no base salary—perfect if you’re a proven closer ready for pure commission.
Trade Consultant – Luxury Home Furnishings
Employer: RH
Location: Detroit, MI (gallery-based with local travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Grow RH’s interior design trade business, work with designers and high-end clients, and support gallery standards. Great for someone from a luxury design showroom.
Account Manager, Platform Innovation
Employer: DoorDash
Location: Detroit, MI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $102,000–$150,000 base + benefits
Own a portfolio of strategic multi‑location merchants, drive revenue with data‑backed recommendations, and feed product insights back to the team. Strong fit if you’ve done B2B account management and are comfortable with data and AI tools.
Sales Vice President – Snowflake Alliance (Life Sciences Focus)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,600–$338,300 base + sales incentives
Senior sales role leading Snowflake‑related cloud/AI/data deals in Life Sciences. You’ll manage a big pipeline, work with senior execs, and drive complex consulting engagements.
Industry Director – Industrial Goods
Employer: Vention
Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid, travel required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own strategy and bookings for a manufacturing vertical, build C‑suite relationships, and drive adoption of Vention’s automation platform. Ideal for 10–15 years’ enterprise/industrial sales experience.
Territory Sales Engineer – Eastern Michigan
Employer: Henkel – Adhesive Technologies (LOCTITE)
Location: Eastern Michigan (Detroit-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$95,000 base + commission + car allowance
Manage a $2.5M+ adhesives territory, grow industrial accounts, and train distributors and customers. Good for industrial sales pros who like technical products and 50% travel.
Outside Sales Representative – Automotive Aftermarket
Employer: Orange Electronic
Location: Detroit, MI (on the road)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $46,000–$63,000 base + uncapped commission
Visit tire shops, demo TPMS products, and build B2B relationships. Great step up for tire techs, service advisors, or parts pros who want a field sales career.
K‑12 Education Sales Consultant – Detroit Area
Employer: VariQuest
Location: Detroit, MI (field-based, MI territory)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $55,000–$65,000 base, expected $75,000–$100,000+ with commission
Sell visual learning tools into K‑12 schools, run demos, and grow an established territory. Especially good for former teachers/admins or EdTech reps.
Appointment Setter / Sales Closer – Local Social Media Agency
Employer: Cognis Insight Group
Location: Detroit/Flint area (on the road, contractor)
Type: Contract, commission-only
Compensation: Roughly $300–$65,700/year depending on deals closed
Walk into local shops, show real social media work on your phone, and close simple week‑to‑week packages. Flexible schedule and recurring commissions if you like pure hustle.
Healthcare Sales (Market) Liaison – DME/Respiratory
Employer: Respire Homecare Services
Location: Detroit, MI (regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $75,000 base + uncapped commission + benefits
Grow referrals for respiratory DME by building relationships with hospitals, sleep labs, LTACs, and hospice. Strong fit if you know DME or home health and like relationship-heavy field work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, hybrid options, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.