Detroit’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of field roles, some remote/hybrid, and several six‑figure potential tracks.

Below are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000 base + incentives

Call on franchise auto dealers, close new B2B business, and sell CARFAX data products. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years of B2B sales and like a mix of phone and in‑person work.

Employer: TestEquity LLC

Location: Detroit, MI (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your electronics or engineering background to help customers choose test and measurement gear. Great if you know oscilloscopes, RF, or lab testing and want to move into consultative technical sales.

Employer: Essity

Location: Remote – covers Michigan & Ohio

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000–$90,000 base + sales bonus + benefits

Sell JOBST compression products into DMEs and vein/lymphedema clinics. Heavy travel, strong medical sales focus, and solid benefits for someone with 2–3 years of sales.

Employer: Weber Shandwick (KRC)

Location: Detroit, MI (3+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Lead complex qual/quant research, manage multiple projects, and turn data into strategy for big brands. Best for someone with 7+ years of primary research and strong storytelling skills.

Employer: Sparks (The Freeman Company)

Location: Royal Oak, MI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run corporate and consumer events end‑to‑end—budgets, vendors, logistics, and client comms—with 25–50% travel. Ideal if you have 6–9 years in experiential or event production.

Employer: Marcus & Millichap

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Compensation: $0–$500,000+ commission-only

Build your own CRE investment sales business with full training and a national platform. High upside, but no base salary—perfect if you’re a proven closer ready for pure commission.

Employer: RH

Location: Detroit, MI (gallery-based with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow RH’s interior design trade business, work with designers and high-end clients, and support gallery standards. Great for someone from a luxury design showroom.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000–$150,000 base + benefits

Own a portfolio of strategic multi‑location merchants, drive revenue with data‑backed recommendations, and feed product insights back to the team. Strong fit if you’ve done B2B account management and are comfortable with data and AI tools.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Detroit, MI (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 base + sales incentives

Senior sales role leading Snowflake‑related cloud/AI/data deals in Life Sciences. You’ll manage a big pipeline, work with senior execs, and drive complex consulting engagements.

Employer: Vention

Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own strategy and bookings for a manufacturing vertical, build C‑suite relationships, and drive adoption of Vention’s automation platform. Ideal for 10–15 years’ enterprise/industrial sales experience.

Employer: Henkel – Adhesive Technologies (LOCTITE)

Location: Eastern Michigan (Detroit-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 base + commission + car allowance

Manage a $2.5M+ adhesives territory, grow industrial accounts, and train distributors and customers. Good for industrial sales pros who like technical products and 50% travel.

Employer: Orange Electronic

Location: Detroit, MI (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,000–$63,000 base + uncapped commission

Visit tire shops, demo TPMS products, and build B2B relationships. Great step up for tire techs, service advisors, or parts pros who want a field sales career.

Employer: VariQuest

Location: Detroit, MI (field-based, MI territory)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $55,000–$65,000 base, expected $75,000–$100,000+ with commission

Sell visual learning tools into K‑12 schools, run demos, and grow an established territory. Especially good for former teachers/admins or EdTech reps.

Employer: Cognis Insight Group

Location: Detroit/Flint area (on the road, contractor)

Type: Contract, commission-only

Compensation: Roughly $300–$65,700/year depending on deals closed

Walk into local shops, show real social media work on your phone, and close simple week‑to‑week packages. Flexible schedule and recurring commissions if you like pure hustle.

Employer: Respire Homecare Services

Location: Detroit, MI (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $75,000 base + uncapped commission + benefits

Grow referrals for respiratory DME by building relationships with hospitals, sleep labs, LTACs, and hospice. Strong fit if you know DME or home health and like relationship-heavy field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, hybrid options, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.