Detroit’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for litigators and criminal defense talent. If you’re ready for more courtroom time or a mission-driven role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Morgan & Morgan, P.A. Location: Detroit, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a large, national plaintiff personal injury firm with day-to-day litigation work. You’ll manage calendars, filings, discovery, and client communication while learning the nuts and bolts of litigation in a fast-paced office.

Employer: Flood Law PLLC

Flood Law PLLC Location: Detroit, MI (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus performance bonus / case-based incentives

Hands-on plaintiff civil litigation role where you run files from intake through resolution. Expect real courtroom time, depositions, motion practice, and close mentorship from experienced trial lawyers.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a national PI firm)

Taylor Root (recruiting for a national PI firm) Location: Detroit, MI (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + commission, anticipated ~$350,000–$450,000 first year

High-earning plaintiff personal injury trial role with major firm resources and tech-forward tools (including AI). Ideal if you have 3+ years PI experience and multiple trials under your belt and want serious trial work plus strong support.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a transportation law firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a transportation law firm) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year

Senior commercial/transportation litigation role serving self-insured employers and carriers. You’ll lead cases, advise on workers’ comp–related issues, and help clients stay compliant with industry-specific regulations.

Employer: Wayne County Government – Indigent Defense Services Department

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior criminal defense leadership role managing funding and access to investigators and experts for indigent felony cases in Wayne County. Requires a JD and 5+ years as a criminal defense attorney, with a focus on improving trial-level representation.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—Detroit’s legal market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.