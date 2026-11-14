Detroit’s tech scene is leaning hard into AI, cloud, and enterprise systems right now. If you’ve got skills in data, cloud, or business apps, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Ally

Ally Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid/onsite details via hiring manager)

Salary: $110,000 – $180,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise GenAI/LLM solutions end to end—architecture, RAG, agentic workflows, and LLMOps—while mentoring engineers. Strong Python, cloud, and ML background plus finance/regulatory experience is a big plus.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Run healthcare payer analytics projects, turning claims and membership data into dashboards, models, and insights. Good fit if you blend SQL/data science skills with payer or health services experience.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Hands-on data science + data engineering for payer modernization—pipelines, models, interoperability (FHIR/HL7), and ML for healthcare clients. Ideal for someone who likes both architecture and coding.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Detroit, MI (travel as needed)

Salary: Approx. $80,400 – $293,800 (range varies by state)

Type: Full-time

Design and deploy AI/ML solutions on Snowflake Cortex AI, with deep work in MLOps/LLMOps and distributed systems. Great for senior ML engineers who want client-facing work and large-scale systems.

Employer: WSI Technologies

WSI Technologies Location: Michigan-based, field/remote with travel; Detroit area clients

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on install/support role for recording and communications systems in public safety and government. Lots of travel, Windows/server work, hardware installs, and direct customer interaction.

Employer: Microsoft

Microsoft Location: Detroit, MI (100% onsite at Innovation Hub)

Salary: $130,900 – $251,900

Type: Full-time

Lead AI transformation engagements with enterprise customers—strategy sessions, architecture design, and prototyping across Microsoft 365, Copilot, and Azure. Strong pre-sales/consulting background needed.

Employer: Slalom

Slalom Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $133,000 – $200,000 (Architect/Sr Architect band)

Type: Full-time

Architect AI-first software delivery, using GenAI tools, modern cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and microservices. Perfect if you enjoy pairing with teams, setting patterns, and staying hands-on with code.

Employer: EPITEC

EPITEC Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid, 1x/week onsite)

Pay: $50/hr W2 + 2 weeks PTO + healthcare contribution

Type: Contract

Bridge procurement, vendor management, analytics, and AI-enabled process improvement. Heavy on process mapping, requirements, Power BI/Excel, and Oracle Cloud Procurement.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Build data pipelines and RAG/LLM foundations for workforce analytics using Python/R, Databricks or Snowflake, and SQL/BI. Good for early-career data engineers wanting AI-focused work.

Employer: Kobie

Kobie Location: Remote from Detroit, MI (periodic travel)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own end-to-end loyalty platform solutioning—requirements, BRDs/SCDs, scoping, and pre-sales support. Great if you like client-facing architecture in MarTech and loyalty programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Detroit, MI (commutable)

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior D365 F&O and Power Platform engineer role focused on environment topology, Azure DevOps CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Strong fit for someone deep in Microsoft business apps and DevOps.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Work on identity governance and access management with SailPoint, plus AI-enabled review workflows. Good bridge role between cybersecurity, IAM, and applied AI.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Implement NetSuite ERP for finance teams—requirements, design, build, testing, and post-go-live support. Ideal if you mix accounting/finance knowledge with SaaS implementation experience.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP CX and order-to-cash workstreams, improving sales and service processes. Strong fit for SAP CRM/O2C consultants ready to manage teams and budgets.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Build agentic and generative AI solutions around SAP and finance workflows—prototyping, integrations, and prompt/model tuning. Great for engineers who want deep AI + enterprise app work.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy—mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover across big ERP programs. Best for seasoned SAP leaders comfortable with high-stakes data moves.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Detroit, MI

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Design SAP analytics architectures using SAC and Datasphere for planning and reporting. You’ll lead teams, shape data models, and drive finance analytics modernization.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Anywhere in US (open to Detroit-based)

Salary: $151,500 – $346,000

Type: Full-time

Senior role leading SAP managed services pursuits and delivery—RFPs, governance, global teams, and automation/AI in operations. Strong mix of SAP, ITIL, and business development.

Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)

Single Family Living (nonprofit) Location: Detroit, MI

Pay: Unpaid, part-time volunteer internship

Unpaid, Type: Part-time (6-month commitment)

Support a clinic’s IT operations—servers, help desk, security, and upgrades—while earning college credit and experience. Must be a current student (GPA 2.8+) with or pursuing IT certifications.

Employer: HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid/onsite/remote mix)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead Java microservices and GCP architecture for enterprise clients—APIs, event-driven systems, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and observability. Ideal for a hands-on architect who still likes to dive into code.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.