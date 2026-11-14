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Detroit
💻 Detroit IT Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
12 days ago
Detroit’s tech scene is leaning hard into AI, cloud, and enterprise systems right now. If you’ve got skills in data, cloud, or business apps, there’s a lot to pick from.
Mgr - Software Eng (GenAI Tech Lead)
- Employer: Ally
- Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid/onsite details via hiring manager)
- Salary: $110,000 – $180,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead enterprise GenAI/LLM solutions end to end—architecture, RAG, agentic workflows, and LLMOps—while mentoring engineers. Strong Python, cloud, and ML background plus finance/regulatory experience is a big plus.
Payer Analytics Solutions Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Run healthcare payer analytics projects, turning claims and membership data into dashboards, models, and insights. Good fit if you blend SQL/data science skills with payer or health services experience.
Payer Forward Deployed Engineer, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on data science + data engineering for payer modernization—pipelines, models, interoperability (FHIR/HL7), and ML for healthcare clients. Ideal for someone who likes both architecture and coding.
Snowflake Advanced AI Solution Lead
- Employer: Accenture
- Location: Detroit, MI (travel as needed)
- Salary: Approx. $80,400 – $293,800 (range varies by state)
- Type: Full-time
Design and deploy AI/ML solutions on Snowflake Cortex AI, with deep work in MLOps/LLMOps and distributed systems. Great for senior ML engineers who want client-facing work and large-scale systems.
Field Technician (Michigan)
- Employer: WSI Technologies
- Location: Michigan-based, field/remote with travel; Detroit area clients
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on install/support role for recording and communications systems in public safety and government. Lots of travel, Windows/server work, hardware installs, and direct customer interaction.
Principal Solution Engineer – Innovation Hub
- Employer: Microsoft
- Location: Detroit, MI (100% onsite at Innovation Hub)
- Salary: $130,900 – $251,900
- Type: Full-time
Lead AI transformation engagements with enterprise customers—strategy sessions, architecture design, and prototyping across Microsoft 365, Copilot, and Azure. Strong pre-sales/consulting background needed.
Software Architect – AI Accelerated Engineering Lead
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $133,000 – $200,000 (Architect/Sr Architect band)
- Type: Full-time
Architect AI-first software delivery, using GenAI tools, modern cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), and microservices. Perfect if you enjoy pairing with teams, setting patterns, and staying hands-on with code.
Business Process Analyst (Hybrid)
- Employer: EPITEC
- Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid, 1x/week onsite)
- Pay: $50/hr W2 + 2 weeks PTO + healthcare contribution
- Type: Contract
Bridge procurement, vendor management, analytics, and AI-enabled process improvement. Heavy on process mapping, requirements, Power BI/Excel, and Oracle Cloud Procurement.
Data Engineer II – Human Capital
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $91,100 – $179,500 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Build data pipelines and RAG/LLM foundations for workforce analytics using Python/R, Databricks or Snowflake, and SQL/BI. Good for early-career data engineers wanting AI-focused work.
Solutions Architect (Remote)
- Employer: Kobie
- Location: Remote from Detroit, MI (periodic travel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own end-to-end loyalty platform solutioning—requirements, BRDs/SCDs, scoping, and pre-sales support. Great if you like client-facing architecture in MarTech and loyalty programs.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (commutable)
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Senior D365 F&O and Power Platform engineer role focused on environment topology, Azure DevOps CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Strong fit for someone deep in Microsoft business apps and DevOps.
SailPoint Identity & Access Management (AI Focus) – Sr Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Work on identity governance and access management with SailPoint, plus AI-enabled review workflows. Good bridge role between cybersecurity, IAM, and applied AI.
Netsuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Implement NetSuite ERP for finance teams—requirements, design, build, testing, and post-go-live support. Ideal if you mix accounting/finance knowledge with SaaS implementation experience.
SAP Order to Cash Consultant, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead SAP CX and order-to-cash workstreams, improving sales and service processes. Strong fit for SAP CRM/O2C consultants ready to manage teams and budgets.
AI Engineer – Agentic AI & Applied Generative AI, Sr Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Build agentic and generative AI solutions around SAP and finance workflows—prototyping, integrations, and prompt/model tuning. Great for engineers who want deep AI + enterprise app work.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy—mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover across big ERP programs. Best for seasoned SAP leaders comfortable with high-stakes data moves.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Design SAP analytics architectures using SAC and Datasphere for planning and reporting. You’ll lead teams, shape data models, and drive finance analytics modernization.
Consulting – SAP Managed Services, Sr Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Anywhere in US (open to Detroit-based)
- Salary: $151,500 – $346,000
- Type: Full-time
Senior role leading SAP managed services pursuits and delivery—RFPs, governance, global teams, and automation/AI in operations. Strong mix of SAP, ITIL, and business development.
Information Technology Intern (Part-time)
- Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Pay: Unpaid, part-time volunteer internship
- Type: Part-time (6-month commitment)
Support a clinic’s IT operations—servers, help desk, security, and upgrades—while earning college credit and experience. Must be a current student (GPA 2.8+) with or pursuing IT certifications.
Principal Java & GCP Solution Architect
- Employer: HTC Global Services
- Location: Detroit, MI (hybrid/onsite/remote mix)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead Java microservices and GCP architecture for enterprise clients—APIs, event-driven systems, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and observability. Ideal for a hands-on architect who still likes to dive into code.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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