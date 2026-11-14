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Detroit
🏥 Detroit Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Clinical & Home Health Roles
12 days ago
Detroit’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — hospitals, home health agencies, and big consulting firms are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, lab, or behavioral health, there’s a lot to pick from.
Lab Assistant – Surgical Pathology
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Help keep a busy pathology lab running: order entry, specimen pickup/transport, equipment support, and occasional phlebotomy. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, strong computer skills, and want to break into hospital lab work.
Certified Nurse Midwife
- Employer: Detroit Community Health Connection Inc.
- Location: Detroit, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Provide prenatal, labor/delivery, postpartum, and GYN care in a community health setting. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), PTO, holidays, loan forgiveness, and more. Requires RN license in MI and 1+ year midwifery experience.
Physician Access Coordinator
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, rotating shift (40 hrs/week)
- Be the liaison between community physicians, patients, and hospital departments, improving access and workflows. Needs 5+ years in healthcare operations/patient access/physician relations and strong Epic/data skills.
Registered Nurse – Acute Care Surgery
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, every other weekend/holidays
- Acute care surgery unit role using evidence-based practice and shared governance. Requires MI RN license, BCLS, and graduation from an accredited nursing school (BSN preferred). Comes with a full-time benefits package.
Registered Nurse – P2 Oncology
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, every other weekend/holidays
- Oncology floor caring for cancer patients with a strong focus on patient/family education and care planning. Requires MI RN license, BCLS, and accredited nursing school graduation; BSN preferred. Full-time benefits included.
Coordinator – Patient Registration & Revenue Services
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, midnight shift (11:30pm–8am), Mon–Fri + every other weekend
- Lead registration, insurance verification, billing, and collections while helping train new staff. Needs HS diploma/GED and 3+ years in admitting/registration/eligibility in a hospital or medical office.
Senior Care Manager (RN)
- Employer: Meridian (Centene)
- Location: Detroit, MI (field + remote)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Manage complex care for members in Wayne & Macomb counties with up to 75% local travel. Pay range: **$75,300–$135,400/year plus comprehensive Centene benefits. Requires RN license and 4–6 years related experience.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Med Surg – $31–43/hr
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Staff/PRN, Day shift
- Med Surg RN role with $31–$43 per hour, strong Tenet benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and lots of education opportunities. Requires MI RN license and AHA BLS.
Nursing Assistant (NA) – Per Diem Days – $23/hr
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Grosse Pointe
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Per Diem, 12-hr day shifts
- Work with critically ill recovery patients doing direct care, transport, and room/equipment upkeep. Pay: $23/hour, with 401(k) eligibility after hours requirement. Needs HS diploma/GED and prior hospital NA/related experience.
Registered Nurse (RN) – NICU – $31–43/hr + Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- NICU RN caring for high-acuity newborns. Pay: $31–$43 per hour plus up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (based on experience) and full Tenet benefits. Requires MI RN license and AHA BLS.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN) – Full Time
- Employer: Classic Home Care
- Location: Detroit, MI (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Skilled home health RN role with per-visit pay ($60–$100.20/visit) and an estimated ~$93,600/year at full-time points, plus a base salary guarantee (~$78,000/year). Includes 401(k) with 4% match, health/vision/dental, PTO, bonuses, mileage reimbursement, and sign-on bonus.
Home Health Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) / Speech Therapist (ST)
- Employer: Classic Home Care
- Location: Detroit, MI (field-based)
- Type: Contingent/Part-time
- Home health SLP role with $63–$100 per visit with mileage or $68–$105 without mileage, plus extra pay for discharges/transfers and $30/hr for orientation. Flexible schedule; requires MI SLP license and reliable transportation.
Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Classic Home Care
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- See multiple patients a day, perform evaluations, and build custom therapy plans, often in the home setting. Offers competitive pay, good work environment, and growth opportunities. Requires a current OT license and strong communication skills.
Laboratory Supervisor – Cytogenetics
- Employer: DMC University Laboratories (Detroit Medical Center)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Lead a cytogenetics lab section: staff supervision, budgeting, QA, regulatory compliance, and training. Requires Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science, 3–5 years lab experience (or 2–4 years supervisory), and technologist registration (ASCP or equivalent). Includes full Tenet benefits.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Cardiac Telemetry
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Harper University/Hutzel Women’s Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Cardiac telemetry RN role with up to $25,000 sign-on bonus (based on experience) plus full Tenet benefits. Requires MI RN license, AHA BLS, and nursing school graduation (BSN preferred).
Registered Nurse (RN) – Telemetry
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center – Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Telemetry RN caring for monitored patients, with up to $25,000 sign-on bonus (based on experience) and full benefits. Requires MI RN license, AHA BLS, and graduation from a nursing program (BSN preferred).
Manager – Clinical Documentation Specialist
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Detroit, MI (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Lead clinical documentation improvement projects for hospital clients. Salary range: $122,000–$240,500, plus potential bonus and Deloitte benefits. Requires clinical degree + CCDS/CDIP, 7+ years inpatient/CDI-related experience, and prior consulting/multi-client work.
Trauma Recovery Clinical Psychologist
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – Trauma Recovery Center
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Provide trauma-focused assessment, individual/group therapy, and case management for survivors of violence and accidents, plus supervision, training, and program development. Requires APA-accredited PhD/PsyD, full licensure, and trauma-focused experience.
Radiology Physicist – Nuclear Medicine
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – Department of Radiology
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Support clinical nuclear medicine, optimize imaging systems, and teach residents/technologists in a large academic system. Requires ABR in Nuclear Medical Physics or Diagnostic Medical Physics, or ABSNM in Nuclear Medicine Physics and Instrumentation.
Behavioral Neurologist
- Employer: Henry Ford Health – Center for Cognitive Health
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Join a multi-disciplinary memory clinic treating dementia and cognitive disorders, with chances to teach, do clinical trials, and collaborate on big research initiatives. Requires board-eligible/certified neurologist with behavioral or geriatric neurology fellowship.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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