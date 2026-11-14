Detroit HR is busy right now—especially for people who know benefits, employee relations, and Workday. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ilitch Companies

Ilitch Companies Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retirement-focused benefits role handling 401(k), pension, and executive plans, plus audits and vendor management. Great fit if you know Workday benefits, ERISA rules, and like data, compliance, and educating employees on their plans.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Detroit, MI (on-site 3+ days/week, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (example ranges by market): $127,400 – $172,300 USD annually in listed cities (final pay depends on location, experience, and qualifications)

Senior employee relations role supporting large hourly workforces, leading proactive engagement programs and handling crisis situations. Ideal if you have 7+ years ER/ labor experience, are comfortable with heavy travel, data analysis, and presenting to senior leaders.

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career Workday HRIS role supporting configuration, reporting, integrations, and user support. Good match if you have 1+ year with Workday or another HR system, like problem-solving with data, and want to grow in HR tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Detroit HR teams are hiring, and momentum matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.