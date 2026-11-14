Detroit’s food scene is busy right now, from airport dining to fine‑dining downtown. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re just starting out or ready to run the show.

Employer: Marriott International

Marriott International Location: 100 Steve Yzerman Dr, Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $72,000–$92,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead the restaurant kitchen at a luxury JW Marriott property—own menu execution, food quality, and a full culinary team while keeping standards high and guests happy.

Employer: Marriott International

Marriott International Location: 100 Steve Yzerman Dr, Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $67,000–$85,000/year + bonus eligible

Support the Executive Chef in daily kitchen operations, from cooking on the line to supervising staff and maintaining top‑tier food and sanitation standards.

Employer: Marriott International (Westin)

Marriott International (Westin) Location: 2501 Worldgateway Pl, Detroit, MI 48174

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $22.51/hour

Afternoon/evening line cook role at the airport Westin—prep, cook, and plate to brand standards while working all major stations in a busy hotel kitchen.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $72,000–$75,000/year + quarterly & year-end bonuses

Run a full‑service restaurant with a bar inside DTW—own FOH and BOH operations, cost control, and team leadership in a high‑volume setting.

Employer: Harper Associates (recruiting for Detroit restaurant group)

Location: Downtown Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead an award‑winning fine‑dining spot—oversee FOH, guest experience, staffing, and financials for a prominent Detroit restaurant group.

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Location: Detroit, MI (office + test kitchen + travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Culinary product development role focused on international markets—manage photo/commercial shoots, new menu items, tests, and training materials with 20–40% travel.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix drinks to Applebee’s specs, serve guests, and keep the bar running smoothly—ideal if you’ve got at least 2 years behind the bar and like a busy, social shift.

Employer: Seaviche Tacos and Bowls

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour + tips ($2–$5/hour) + free food & paid training

Fast‑casual role with cross‑training on grill, prep, and cashier, plus clear growth paths—great if you want flexible hours and a team‑focused shop.

Employer: The Peterboro

Location: Detroit, MI 48201

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour + employee discount

Be the first face guests see—manage the door, reservations, and waitlist on an iPad in a busy neighborhood spot with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Cosm – VENUES

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Guest‑facing role in an immersive sports/entertainment venue—greet and guide fans, scan tickets, help with events, and support food & beverage service.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Detroit hospitality moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.