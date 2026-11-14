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Detroit
🍽️ Detroit Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles from $15–$90K+
12 days ago
Detroit’s food scene is busy right now, from airport dining to fine‑dining downtown. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re just starting out or ready to run the show.
Restaurant Chef – JW Marriott
- Employer: Marriott International
- Location: 100 Steve Yzerman Dr, Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay: $72,000–$92,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead the restaurant kitchen at a luxury JW Marriott property—own menu execution, food quality, and a full culinary team while keeping standards high and guests happy.
Sous Chef – JW Marriott
- Employer: Marriott International
- Location: 100 Steve Yzerman Dr, Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay: $67,000–$85,000/year + bonus eligible
Support the Executive Chef in daily kitchen operations, from cooking on the line to supervising staff and maintaining top‑tier food and sanitation standards.
Cook – Detroit Airport Hotel
- Employer: Marriott International (Westin)
- Location: 2501 Worldgateway Pl, Detroit, MI 48174
- Type: Full-time, Non-management
- Pay: $22.51/hour
Afternoon/evening line cook role at the airport Westin—prep, cook, and plate to brand standards while working all major stations in a busy hotel kitchen.
Restaurant General Manager – Andiamo at DTW
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $72,000–$75,000/year + quarterly & year-end bonuses
Run a full‑service restaurant with a bar inside DTW—own FOH and BOH operations, cost control, and team leadership in a high‑volume setting.
Restaurant General Manager – Fine Dining
- Employer: Harper Associates (recruiting for Detroit restaurant group)
- Location: Downtown Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Lead an award‑winning fine‑dining spot—oversee FOH, guest experience, staffing, and financials for a prominent Detroit restaurant group.
Manager, International R&D – Little Caesars
- Employer: Little Caesars Pizza
- Location: Detroit, MI (office + test kitchen + travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Culinary product development role focused on international markets—manage photo/commercial shoots, new menu items, tests, and training materials with 20–40% travel.
Bartender – Applebee’s
- Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix drinks to Applebee’s specs, serve guests, and keep the bar running smoothly—ideal if you’ve got at least 2 years behind the bar and like a busy, social shift.
Quick Service Restaurant Team Member – Seaviche Tacos and Bowls
- Employer: Seaviche Tacos and Bowls
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hour + tips ($2–$5/hour) + free food & paid training
Fast‑casual role with cross‑training on grill, prep, and cashier, plus clear growth paths—great if you want flexible hours and a team‑focused shop.
Host/Hostess – The Peterboro
- Employer: The Peterboro
- Location: Detroit, MI 48201
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$18/hour + employee discount
Be the first face guests see—manage the door, reservations, and waitlist on an iPad in a busy neighborhood spot with a flexible schedule.
Fan Ambassador (Guest Services) – Cosm Venues
- Employer: Cosm – VENUES
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Guest‑facing role in an immersive sports/entertainment venue—greet and guide fans, scan tickets, help with events, and support food & beverage service.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Detroit hospitality moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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