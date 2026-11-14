Detroit’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in construction, infrastructure, and tech/consulting. If you’re ready for your next big move, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Diamond Peak Recruiting

Diamond Peak Recruiting Location: Detroit, MI (travel for national mega-projects)

(travel for national mega-projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $225,000/year

Executive-level role leading $50M+ electrical builds and massive teams on multi-year projects. Mix of local strategy and on-site leadership for high-profile infrastructure/data center jobs, with executive incentives, 401(k), and strong wellness benefits.

Employer: Jobot (Top 25 ENR General Contractor)

(Top 25 ENR General Contractor) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Lead complex water and wastewater treatment projects from precon to closeout. Comes with competitive base pay, company vehicle or allowance, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules focused on work/life balance.

Employer: Little Caesars

Location: Detroit, MI (West Region oversight)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed High-impact role owning franchise growth, operations, and financial performance across a large region. You’ll lead multi-level field teams, manage regional budgets, approve new franchisees, and shape policies that affect company earnings and long-term strategy.

Employer: CyberCoders (industrial construction client)

(industrial construction client) Location: Sterling Heights, MI (Detroit area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year + full benefits

Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from estimate to closeout while owning budgets, schedules, and client relationships. Great fit if you enjoy both preconstruction estimating and field execution and want a visible leadership seat.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Detroit, MI (East Central region focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000/year

Strategic leadership role driving water and wastewater infrastructure growth across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. You’ll lead client development, major design-build/CMAR pursuits, and serve as a national resource, with hybrid work, PPTO, 401(k), stock purchase options, and potential bonuses.

Employer: PwC

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year (plus annual discretionary bonus)

(plus annual discretionary bonus) Senior consulting role leading SAP customer experience and utilities transformations. You’ll set strategy, run multi-workstream programs, grow accounts, and mentor future leaders, with a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.