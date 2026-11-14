Detroit’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools, hospitals, and corporate training. Here are several solid options if you like teaching, coaching, or building others’ skills.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Detroit, MI (flagship hospital campus near Midtown)

(flagship hospital campus near Midtown) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and train Environmental Services staff at one of Detroit’s top hospital systems. You’ll build and run training programs, track satisfaction, and help grow team members into leadership roles.

Employer: Birch Agency

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, school-based

Salary: Negotiable pay based on experience

Work directly with students to improve speech and language skills in a supportive school setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, professional development, and possible travel stipends.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

Location: Detroit, MI (MGM Grand Detroit)

(MGM Grand Detroit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead new-hire orientation and ongoing training for a major entertainment employer. You’ll design and deliver learning sessions, manage training logistics, and enjoy perks like health benefits, wellness programs, employee dining, and hotel/entertainment discounts.

Employer: Renaissance Learning

Location: Listed as Detroit, MI, US ; role description says part-time contractor based in Chicago, IL (Chicagoland area preferred)

Listed as ; role description says (Chicagoland area preferred) Type: Part-time contractor (20–40 hours/week)

Salary: $50/hour

Support school districts with training and implementation of Renaissance’s preK–12 ed-tech tools. You’ll deliver professional development, analyze student data, and coordinate with district leaders; note that contractor roles are not eligible for Renaissance employee benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.