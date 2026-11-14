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🎓 Detroit Education Jobs: Multiple Roles in Schools & Training
Detroit’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools, hospitals, and corporate training. Here are several solid options if you like teaching, coaching, or building others’ skills.
Environmental Services System Educator
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (flagship hospital campus near Midtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach and train Environmental Services staff at one of Detroit’s top hospital systems. You’ll build and run training programs, track satisfaction, and help grow team members into leadership roles.
Speech Language Pathologist (School-Based)
- Employer: Birch Agency
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, school-based
- Salary: Negotiable pay based on experience
Work directly with students to improve speech and language skills in a supportive school setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, professional development, and possible travel stipends.
Learning & Development Partner – MGM Grand Detroit
- Employer: MGM Resorts International
- Location: Detroit, MI (MGM Grand Detroit)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead new-hire orientation and ongoing training for a major entertainment employer. You’ll design and deliver learning sessions, manage training logistics, and enjoy perks like health benefits, wellness programs, employee dining, and hotel/entertainment discounts.
District Consultant I (Education Technology)
- Employer: Renaissance Learning
- Location: Listed as Detroit, MI, US; role description says part-time contractor based in Chicago, IL (Chicagoland area preferred)
- Type: Part-time contractor (20–40 hours/week)
- Salary: $50/hour
Support school districts with training and implementation of Renaissance’s preK–12 ed-tech tools. You’ll deliver professional development, analyze student data, and coordinate with district leaders; note that contractor roles are not eligible for Renaissance employee benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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