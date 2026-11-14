Detroit’s trades scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on field work to resume-building experience. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with your hands and being out on job sites.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Final Touch Home Care Location: Detroit, MI (on the road, at customers’ homes)

(on the road, at customers’ homes) Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training, weekly pay, bonus structure

You’ll drive to customers’ homes and detail their cars, with gas paid for by the company. No experience is required (they train you), but you must have your own vehicle, license, and detailing supplies like a shop vac, drill brushes, microfiber towels, cleaners, and a 50ft extension cord. Must be able to start within 72 hours and work Mon–Fri plus some weekends.

Employer: Single Family Living (SFL) – nonprofit

– nonprofit Location: Detroit, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer / intern

Pay: Unpaid (volunteer role)

(volunteer role) Benefits: Flexible hours, resume building, college credits, networking, teamwork experience

This is a volunteer construction specialist role helping manage small projects for a Detroit nonprofit. You’ll work with contractors, read blueprints, track timelines, and help with quality control on concrete and construction work. Best fit if you’re currently in college, have a 2.8+ GPA, some construction experience, and want 6+ months of hands-on project and leadership experience.

Employer: The Christman Company / Christman Constructors, Inc.

Location: Detroit, MI and other Michigan sites

Type: Full-time, union position

Pay: Not listed

You’ll spray fireproofing on steel beams and other structural parts, work at heights and in confined spaces, and use lifts and scaffolding on commercial job sites. This role requires union membership (they’ll help you join) and reliable transportation, with travel up to about 60 miles a day depending on project location. Construction or fireproofing experience, OSHA training, and comfort with safety rules and measurements are big pluses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.