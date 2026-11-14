Detroit has a lot of need, but also a lot of heart. These roles all focus on helping kids, teens, and families right here in our city.

Employer: Alternatives for Girls

Alternatives for Girls Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role does street and community outreach with at‑risk, runaway, and unhoused teens. You’ll provide case management, help youth find safe housing, jobs, education, and run workshops on topics like trafficking, healthy relationships, and violence prevention.

Employer: Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan

Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $19.00/hour

You’ll teach health and substance‑abuse prevention in schools and the community using evidence‑based programs. Great if you know Detroit neighborhoods and enjoy working with at‑risk youth, leading classes, and building relationships with school staff and parents.

Employer: Single Family Living

Single Family Living Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, Unpaid Volunteer/Intern

Salary: Unpaid (college credit and experience)

Perfect for grad students or college students (3.0+ GPA) who want counseling experience with newcomer families. You’ll help provide counseling and cultural awareness programs, with flexible hours and strong resume‑building and networking opportunities.

Employer: The Guidance Center

The Guidance Center Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $27.22/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

This therapist role focuses on trauma‑informed care for children and families in the KidsTALK program. You’ll do intakes, provide individual/family/group therapy, work with schools and doctors, and get a full benefits package plus ongoing training.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.