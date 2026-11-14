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🔧 Multiple Detroit Building & Grounds Jobs, Up to $28/hr
Detroit’s building and grounds jobs are busy right now, from hospitals to housing to mobile services. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.
Cleaning Technician
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: OTHER (in-person)
- Pay: $23.71 – $28.55 per hour
- Benefits: Employee assistance program, flexible schedule, HSA, tuition reimbursement, professional development, referral program
Hands-on commercial cleaning and floor care—buffing, waxing, refinishing, and carpet cleaning. Good fit if you have janitorial or custodial experience and want strong pay plus growth and training options.
Linen Distribution Worker
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Detroit Medical Center Shared Services
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education and career development, employee discounts, various voluntary benefits
Hospital-based role moving, stocking, and organizing clean and soiled linens across DMC facilities. Steady full-time work in a large health system with strong benefits and room to grow.
Laundry Attendant (Pickup & Drop-Off)
- Employer: Lyons Cleaning Solutions
- Location: Detroit, MI (Downtown Airbnb units)
- Type: OTHER (in-person, route-style work)
- Pay: $20 per unit (wash/dry/fold, machine costs included) + $20 per pickup or drop-off trip; listing also notes $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: Not listed
You’ll pick up linens and towels from Airbnb units, wash/dry/fold to hotel standards, and return them on time. Great if you have your own washer/dryer or laundromat access and reliable transportation; weekend availability is a plus.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, mobile
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Not listed
Travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing—vacuuming, washing, waxing, and polishing. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a valid driver’s license who likes working independently.
Foreperson : Detroit, MI
- Employer: Kendall Vegetation Services (Xylem Tree Experts)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health insurance (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), PTO (eligibility varies by role)
Lead a vegetation management crew—direct daily work, ensure safety, trim/remove trees, and support storm restoration when needed. Good for folks with tree, utility, landscaping, or construction background who want leadership responsibility.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Elite Property Management
- Location: Detroit, MI 48222
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off (waiting period may apply)
Residential property maintenance (not janitorial): unit turns, repairs, preventative maintenance, and safety checks. Solid fit if you have 2+ years of property maintenance and want steady hours plus benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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