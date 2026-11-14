Detroit’s building and grounds jobs are busy right now, from hospitals to housing to mobile services. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Detroit, MI

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $23.71 – $28.55 per hour

Benefits: Employee assistance program, flexible schedule, HSA, tuition reimbursement, professional development, referral program

Hands-on commercial cleaning and floor care—buffing, waxing, refinishing, and carpet cleaning. Good fit if you have janitorial or custodial experience and want strong pay plus growth and training options.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Detroit Medical Center Shared Services

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education and career development, employee discounts, various voluntary benefits

Hospital-based role moving, stocking, and organizing clean and soiled linens across DMC facilities. Steady full-time work in a large health system with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Lyons Cleaning Solutions

Lyons Cleaning Solutions Location: Detroit, MI (Downtown Airbnb units)

Type: OTHER (in-person, route-style work)

OTHER (in-person, route-style work) Pay: $20 per unit (wash/dry/fold, machine costs included) + $20 per pickup or drop-off trip ; listing also notes $20.00 per hour

(wash/dry/fold, machine costs included) ; listing also notes Benefits: Not listed

You’ll pick up linens and towels from Airbnb units, wash/dry/fold to hotel standards, and return them on time. Great if you have your own washer/dryer or laundromat access and reliable transportation; weekend availability is a plus.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, mobile

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Not listed

Travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing—vacuuming, washing, waxing, and polishing. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a valid driver’s license who likes working independently.

Employer: Kendall Vegetation Services (Xylem Tree Experts)

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health insurance (medical, vision, dental), 401(k), PTO (eligibility varies by role)

Lead a vegetation management crew—direct daily work, ensure safety, trim/remove trees, and support storm restoration when needed. Good for folks with tree, utility, landscaping, or construction background who want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Elite Property Management

Location: Detroit, MI 48222

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, paid time off (waiting period may apply)

Residential property maintenance (not janitorial): unit turns, repairs, preventative maintenance, and safety checks. Solid fit if you have 2+ years of property maintenance and want steady hours plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.