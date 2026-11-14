Detroit’s creative scene is busy right now – from big hometown brands to global agencies, there are solid options if you work in design or motion.

Here are several Arts, Design & Media roles in Detroit, MI worth a look:

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Little Caesars Pizza Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create print, digital, video, photo, and e‑learning materials for the Global Learning & Development team. Good fit if you’re strong in Adobe Creative Cloud, like owning projects from concept to final files, and want your work used across a huge, international brand.

Employer: Rocket

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, year‑long internship (Jan–Dec 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Year‑long design internship on the Talent Partnerships & Programs team, creating decks, logos, event signage, and comms pieces. Great for students who want a deep portfolio, real stakeholders, and experience working inside a large Detroit‑based company.

Employer: WPP Production

Location: Detroit, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead motion work for a global production company, creating content for TV, social, OOH, and immersive spaces. Ideal if you have 6+ years in motion graphics, are fluent in After Effects/Premiere and curious about AI‑powered workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing links to more roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.