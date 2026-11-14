Detroit’s engineering scene is busy right now, from civil design to vehicle dynamics and power systems. If you’re technical and like solving real‑world problems, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: The Planet Group

The Planet Group Location: Metro Detroit, MI (offices in Downtown Detroit, Birmingham, Washington)

Metro (offices in Downtown Detroit, Birmingham, Washington) Type: Contract , hybrid (3 days in office)

, hybrid (3 days in office) Salary: $55,000 – $85,000

Design‑heavy civil role working on municipal and private site development: grading, drainage, utilities, and reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years civil/site design, AutoCAD skills, and want growth plus mentoring opportunities.

Employer: Tata Technologies

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior/Lead role owning steering and chassis kinematics simulations in MSC ADAMS for global OEM and Tier‑1 programs. Ideal if you have 7–9 years in steering/suspension, strong multibody dynamics skills, and want to be the go‑to expert.

Employer: Superior

Location: Detroit, MI (job site)

(job site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour + overtime eligible

Field‑focused role planning and executing commissioning for electrical building systems, including MOPs and LOTO. Strong fit if you know medium/low voltage power distribution and codes (NFPA, NEC, NFPA 70E) and want excellent benefits (100% paid health, dental, PTO, 401k match).

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Remote, based in Detroit, MI (or select Midwest cities)

Remote, based in (or select Midwest cities) Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of home generators, solar, and storage systems across the Midwest. Good for someone with 3+ years in power generation systems, strong electrical skills, and who enjoys travel and hands‑on field work.

Employer: Schuler Associates (for a major automotive company)

(for a major automotive company) Location: Based near Madison, WI (listed for Detroit candidates; relocation offered)

Based near (listed for Detroit candidates; relocation offered) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $52,000 – $60,000/year + benefits + up to $10K relocation

Entry‑level mechanical design role using SolidWorks/CAD to turn concepts into manufacturable products. Great if you’re a recent engineering grad with CAD skills and open to moving for your first big role.

Employer: Millennium Software and Staffing Inc

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Long‑term contract

Long‑term Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on vehicle dynamics and simulation using CarSim or ADAMS/Car plus MATLAB/Simulink, focused on ride, handling, suspension, and chassis. Ideal if you love modeling and analysis and want to stay deep in simulation work.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Detroit or Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior structural/bridge role leading Michigan highway structure design, mentoring staff, and helping with proposals. Best for a PE in Michigan with 5–10 years bridge experience who wants both technical depth and project leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.