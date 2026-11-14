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Detroit
🏗️ Detroit Architecture & Engineering Jobs – Multiple Roles $55K–$85K+
12 days ago
Detroit’s engineering scene is busy right now, from civil design to vehicle dynamics and power systems. If you’re technical and like solving real‑world problems, there’s a lot to explore.
Civil Engineer (Design-Focused) – Hybrid
- Employer: The Planet Group
- Location: Metro Detroit, MI (offices in Downtown Detroit, Birmingham, Washington)
- Type: Contract, hybrid (3 days in office)
- Salary: $55,000 – $85,000
- Design‑heavy civil role working on municipal and private site development: grading, drainage, utilities, and reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years civil/site design, AutoCAD skills, and want growth plus mentoring opportunities.
Steering Systems Kinematics Lead Engineer
- Employer: Tata Technologies
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior/Lead role owning steering and chassis kinematics simulations in MSC ADAMS for global OEM and Tier‑1 programs. Ideal if you have 7–9 years in steering/suspension, strong multibody dynamics skills, and want to be the go‑to expert.
Commissioning Engineer
- Employer: Superior
- Location: Detroit, MI (job site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour + overtime eligible
- Field‑focused role planning and executing commissioning for electrical building systems, including MOPs and LOTO. Strong fit if you know medium/low voltage power distribution and codes (NFPA, NEC, NFPA 70E) and want excellent benefits (100% paid health, dental, PTO, 401k match).
Field Applications Engineer II – Midwest
- Employer: Generac Power Systems
- Location: Remote, based in Detroit, MI (or select Midwest cities)
- Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel
- Salary: Not listed
- Support installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of home generators, solar, and storage systems across the Midwest. Good for someone with 3+ years in power generation systems, strong electrical skills, and who enjoys travel and hands‑on field work.
Engineering Graduates w/ SolidWorks – WI Relocation
- Employer: Schuler Associates (for a major automotive company)
- Location: Based near Madison, WI (listed for Detroit candidates; relocation offered)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $52,000 – $60,000/year + benefits + up to $10K relocation
- Entry‑level mechanical design role using SolidWorks/CAD to turn concepts into manufacturable products. Great if you’re a recent engineering grad with CAD skills and open to moving for your first big role.
Vehicle Dynamics Engineer (Multiple Openings)
- Employer: Millennium Software and Staffing Inc
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Long‑term contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Work on vehicle dynamics and simulation using CarSim or ADAMS/Car plus MATLAB/Simulink, focused on ride, handling, suspension, and chassis. Ideal if you love modeling and analysis and want to stay deep in simulation work.
Lead Bridge Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Detroit or Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior structural/bridge role leading Michigan highway structure design, mentoring staff, and helping with proposals. Best for a PE in Michigan with 5–10 years bridge experience who wants both technical depth and project leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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