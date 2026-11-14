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📋 Detroit admin & clerical openings at multiple healthcare employers
Detroit’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these admin roles are worth a look.
Receptionist – DMC Harper University/Hutzel Women’s Hospital
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / DMC Harper University Hospital
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift (12:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a major Detroit hospital: greeting patients and visitors, answering phones, scheduling, and handling light clerical work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career development through Tenet Healthcare.
Patient Access Representative II – Sinai Grace Hospital
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health
- Location: Detroit, MI (Sinai Grace Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Mon–Fri, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based registration role where you check in patients, verify insurance, handle forms, and collect payments in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you type at least 35 wpm, like customer service, and want experience inside a hospital environment.
Virtual Assistant (Unpaid Part-Time Internship)
- Employer: Single Family Living (SFL) nonprofit
- Location: Detroit, MI (remote/virtual)
- Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer intern (about 6 months)
- Salary: Unpaid (college credit / experience)
Remote assistant role doing emails, calls, scheduling, social media content, research, and presentations for a Detroit nonprofit serving single parents and kids. Best for current college students (2.8+ GPA) who want flexible hours, resume building, and college credit.
Medical Secretary – Gastro (Multiple Locations)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Detroit, MI – coverage across multiple locations
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support gastroenterology clinics with scheduling, calendars, calls, mail, and special projects in a busy medical setting. Great step if you have a high school diploma, basic Microsoft skills, and want to grow inside a large health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospital admin jobs in Detroit tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.