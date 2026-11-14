Detroit’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / DMC Harper University Hospital

Tenet Healthcare / Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (12:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a major Detroit hospital: greeting patients and visitors, answering phones, scheduling, and handling light clerical work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career development through Tenet Healthcare.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health

Tenet Healthcare / Conifer Health Location: Detroit, MI (Sinai Grace Hospital)

(Sinai Grace Hospital) Type: Full-time, Inpatient 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Mon–Fri, every other weekend

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based registration role where you check in patients, verify insurance, handle forms, and collect payments in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you type at least 35 wpm, like customer service, and want experience inside a hospital environment.

Employer: Single Family Living (SFL) nonprofit

nonprofit Location: Detroit, MI (remote/virtual)

Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer intern (about 6 months)

Salary: Unpaid (college credit / experience)

Remote assistant role doing emails, calls, scheduling, social media content, research, and presentations for a Detroit nonprofit serving single parents and kids. Best for current college students (2.8+ GPA) who want flexible hours, resume building, and college credit.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Detroit, MI – coverage across multiple locations

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support gastroenterology clinics with scheduling, calendars, calls, mail, and special projects in a busy medical setting. Great step if you have a high school diploma, basic Microsoft skills, and want to grow inside a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospital admin jobs in Detroit tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.