Detroit has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your home, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Detroit, MI)

About Frank:

Frank is a very sweet orange boy who showed up as a friendly stray and moved indoors in November 2025. He loves to be brushed, cuddle, and play, and he purrs and even drools when he’s really happy. He does not like being picked up, so he’ll do best with someone who respects his boundaries.

Frank currently lives with two other cats who bully him, so he’s looking for a calmer home where he doesn’t have to tiptoe around other pets. He deserves to feel safe and relaxed.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society

Phone: (313) 891-7188

About Cobweb:

Cobweb is a fluffy, playful kitten just back from a loving foster home with his younger friend Enchanted. He enjoys chasing toys, exploring new places, and cozy naps. Cobweb and Enchanted grew up side by side and would love to stay together, but they can also be adopted separately.

If you’re looking for a fun, active kitten to grow up with your family, Cobweb could be a great match.

👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society

Phone: (313) 891-7188

About Enchanted:

Enchanted is a young kitten just back from foster care with her buddy Cobweb. She’s full of kitten curiosity, playtime, and snuggles. She and Cobweb would be happy to continue life together in the same home, but they can also be adopted on their own.

If you want a kitten who’s already used to a home setting and ready for her “next big adventure,” Enchanted may be the one.

👉 Meet Enchanted and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society

Phone: (313) 891-7188

About Percy:

Percy is a handsome 3-year-old Siamese with a bright personality. He’s looking for a forever home where he can enjoy love, playtime, and cozy naps. With his striking looks and charm, he’s sure to be a standout companion.

If you’ve been hoping for a classic Siamese friend, Percy is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Detroit, MI area, please consider visiting these cats’ listings, calling the shelter, or sharing this page with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just one share or one visit away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.