Detroit’s creative scene is busy right now, from grassroots nonprofits to big-name foundations. If you’re building a portfolio or ready for a full-time leap, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)

Single Family Living (nonprofit) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer/intern (6 months or until project is done)

Salary: Not listed (volunteer role)

Help a local nonprofit grow its impact by finding and writing grants. Good fit if you love writing, research, and want college credit, flexible hours, and real-world fundraising experience.

Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)

Single Family Living (nonprofit) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer/intern (6 months or until project is done)

Salary: Not listed (volunteer role)

Shape the public image of a Detroit nonprofit by leading PR plans, media responses, and event publicity. Great for communications or PR students who want hands-on experience, college credit, and a leadership-style role on their resume.

Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)

Single Family Living (nonprofit) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer/intern (6 months or until project is done)

Salary: Not listed (volunteer role)

Cover local stories and practice real journalism in a small-market style setting. Ideal if you’re studying journalism, know AP style, and want on-the-ground reporting experience plus college credit.

Employer: Single Family Living (nonprofit)

Single Family Living (nonprofit) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, unpaid volunteer/intern (6 months or until project is done)

Salary: Not listed (volunteer role)

Use your design skills to create visuals, layouts, and branding pieces for a community-focused nonprofit. Best for design students with a portfolio and software skills who want flexible hours, college credit, and real client-style work.

Employer: ROCK (supporting Gilbert Family Foundation / NF portfolio)

(supporting Gilbert Family Foundation / NF portfolio) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead communications for cutting-edge neurofibromatosis research, turning complex science into clear stories across web, social, reports, and media. Great for someone with 3–5+ years in communications who wants to work at the intersection of science, storytelling, and philanthropy.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.