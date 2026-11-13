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🚧 Franklin Street in Detroit closes Nov. 16 for drainage work
🚧 Franklin Street closed Nov. 16 for drainage work in Detroit
Both directions of Franklin Street in Detroit will be closed to through-traffic between St. Antoine and Rivard starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.
The closure is for underground drainage upgrades, including installing a hydrodynamic separator to help clean stormwater and sewage before it reaches the Detroit River. This work is part of a new drainage outfall system serving the I-375 corridor and nearby riverfront.
During the closure:
- Through-traffic on Franklin Street will be detoured via Woodbridge Street.
- Schweizer Place will also be closed in both directions between Franklin and Woodbridge.
All lanes of Franklin Street are expected to reopen by mid-December, weather permitting.
Plan a few extra minutes if you usually drive this stretch, and follow the posted detour signs on Woodbridge Street.
More Info: Underground drainage work requires closing a porti...
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