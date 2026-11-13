Detroit’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from remote fintech to in‑office support roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote, based in Detroit, MI (U.S. remote‑first)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $164,000 – $224,000/year for Michigan (all other U.S. states range)

Transactional attorney role on Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team, negotiating complex global commercial agreements and building playbooks and templates. Best for a JD with 5+ years’ tech/fintech transactional experience, strong drafting skills, and comfort balancing risk in a fast‑moving environment; includes equity and fully covered medical, dental, and vision for you and dependents.

Employer: PwC

Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Senior leadership role guiding pharma and life sciences transparency and compliance programs within PwC’s Advisory practice. You’ll set strategy, lead managed services teams, and work with executive‑level clients on regulatory risk, controls, and tech‑enabled reporting; ideal for someone with 9+ years’ experience in this space who wants both client impact and team leadership.

Employer: City Shield Security Services

Location: Detroit, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year

Hands‑on administrative paralegal role supporting contracts, legal files, compliance calendars, and executive admin work for a growing security services company. Good fit if you have 2+ years in paralegal/legal assistant or contract admin, are detail‑oriented, and want steady in‑office work with benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and sick time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Detroit employers are hiring, and experience in this lane travels well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.