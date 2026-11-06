📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Detroit, MI

Detroit’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options in healthcare, government, and corporate offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Detroit, MI (supports Detroit & Miami sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Union-focused admin role where you’ll handle payroll and benefits for union employees, track PTO, and coordinate site events and budgets. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin/payroll/HR support in a union environment and like being the go-to person for both numbers and people.

Employer: Ricoh

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on office services job running high-volume copiers, mailroom, shipping/receiving, and reception as needed. Good for someone who likes to stay active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and has 1–2 years office/copy center or similar experience.

Employer: Wayne County

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

County role doing complex clerical and office work, from handling public inquiries to preparing reports and supervising a small clerical team. Requires a high school diploma plus 2+ years higher-level clerical/administrative experience and passing a written assessment to get on the eligibility list.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Detroit, MI (St. John, near Mack & Moross)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style hospital role where you’ll check in patients, verify insurance, handle payments, and answer questions in a fast-paced setting. You’ll need a high school diploma, strong computer skills, and customer service comfort; hospital/clinic registration and EPIC experience are a plus.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Detroit, MI (flagship hospital campus)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Clerical support role on a cardiology unit, handling phones, charts, and communication between patients, families, and the care team. Great entry into hospital work if you have a high school diploma and 1 year in a healthcare setting (office, hospital, or lab).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Take 10 minutes, pick one or two, and send in that application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.