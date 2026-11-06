undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Detroit transportation jobs with multiple $30+/hr roles
Detroit’s transportation scene is busy and hiring, from local delivery to airport ramp safety and diesel repair. Here are several solid options if you like being on the move or working with vehicles.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep deliveries on time. No CDL required, and there’s room to grow in a stable, nationwide auto parts company.
Diesel Mechanic 1
- Employer: Superior Materials, LLC (VCNA)
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $35.25/hour
Hands-on role working on heavy equipment and mixer trucks—diagnosing, repairing, welding, and doing preventive maintenance. Strong pay, full benefits, and training with a large building materials company.
Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Supervisor
- Employer: Cognizant
- Location: Detroit, MI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$33/hour + annual incentive program
- Application deadline: November 29, 2026
Lead day-to-day operations for an autonomous vehicle fleet—supervising drivers, managing schedules, and keeping safety and service on point. Good fit if you have 3+ years of supervisory experience and want to be in the tech side of transportation.
Owner Operator – Sprinter / Cargo Van ($2,500–$4,500/wk)
- Employer: Fast Service LLC
- Location: Detroit, MI (road-based, nationwide)
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $2,500–$4,500+/week (85–87% of gross revenue)
For van owners who like the road: haul mostly palletized freight and auto parts across the U.S. No CDL or MC authority needed, but you must own a Sprinter or cargo van and carry required insurance.
School Bus Mechanic
- Employer: Alltown Bus Service Inc / DHT Transportation
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hour, depending on experience
Keep school buses safe and running—diagnose issues, perform repairs, and handle routine inspections. Monday–Friday 1st shift, with benefits and a long-established school transportation company.
Ramp Safety Officer
- Employer: DO & CO
- Location: Romulus (Detroit Metro Airport area), MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26/hour
Oversee ramp and ground operations at the airport, making sure drivers and crews follow all safety rules. Includes 401(k), health benefits, and free daily meals for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.