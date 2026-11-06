🔧 Detroit Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Detroit is busy right now, and so is the hiring scene for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools, cleaning, or keeping spaces running, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Ciena Healthcare

Ciena Healthcare Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps linens clean and safe for residents and staff in a nursing home setting. You’ll handle laundry, follow safety rules with chemicals, and may cross-train in housekeeping. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and student loan reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Kerry Brothers Truck Repair

Kerry Brothers Truck Repair Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Help keep a busy truck repair facility and its grounds in top shape—inside and out. You’ll do building maintenance, basic repairs, groundskeeping, and equipment care. They offer competitive pay, great benefits, 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and boot & tool allowance, and are open to candidates with any level of experience.

Employer: BCS CREW (listed via Buy Auto)

BCS CREW (listed via Buy Auto) Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Part-time, mostly overnight

Pay: $20.00 – $30.65 per hour, up to 40 hours/week

Perfect if you already know floor machines and like seeing instant results from your work. You’ll strip, scrub, and wax commercial floors; the company provides equipment, supplies, transportation, covered travel, flexible schedule, and on-the-job training.

Employer: MotorCity Casino Hotel

Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Likely full-time , varied shifts

Likely , varied shifts Salary: Not listed

A higher-level building engineer role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, refrigeration, and building automation systems. You’ll do advanced troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and respond to emergencies across the casino, hotel, and restaurants. They offer competitive wages, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k), childcare reimbursement, free meals, paid uniforms and cleaning, vacation, tuition reimbursement, and free parking.

Employer: LGC Global FM

LGC Global FM Location: Detroit, MI (Detroit Metropolitan Airport)

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like moving around instead of staying in one building. You’ll drive between airport buildings to clean offices, restrooms, hallways, and common areas, plus move supplies. Requires a valid driver’s license, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and passing an airport background check.

Employer: LGC Global FM

LGC Global FM Location: Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

If you’ve done commercial cleaning and led a team, this is a step up. You’ll supervise custodial staff, train new hires, inspect work, manage supplies, and still jump in on floor care, restrooms, and general cleaning. Requires prior custodial and supervisory experience plus a valid driver’s license and ability to handle physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one building or grounds job often transfers well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.